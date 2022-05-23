Paragon Customer Communications Netherlands and Scytl Chosen to Supply the Digital Election Tool for The Electoral Council of the Netherlands

Business Wire India

Scytl is delighted to announce The Electoral Council of the Netherlands (Kiesraad) has awarded Paragon Customer Communications (PCC) Netherlands and Scytl, both part of Paragon group, together with the Dutch IT connecting company KPN, a five year agreement to build, manage and maintain the digital voting support system (DHV).

During the term of the agreement, Scytl will be responsible for developing, supplying, and managing the new software that will be used in all electoral processes in the country. Specifically, it will allow the Electoral Council to determine the results of the elections and to present the lists of candidates of the political parties.

Paragon Customer Communications, which has extensive experience in electoral processes in more than 120 municipalities in the country, will take the lead as prime contractor and is responsible for the overall project and service delivery management. For its part, KPN will be responsible for the secure hosting of software.

The DHV and the hosting environment will be managed and updated by the provider, in accordance with the latest security requirements. The DHV is hosted in a central environment through a private network, this enables the Electoral Council to monitor the use of the programme and to take timely measures in case irregularities are detected. A Security Operations Centre is used for this purpose.

Silvia Caparrós, CEO of Scytl, “Our knowledge and experience of electoral processes, the security provided by our solutions and our technology have been decisive in winning this contest. The pivotal value has undoubtedly been our ability to respond to the demanding need of the Electoral Council of the Netherlands to face the exciting challenge of modernising the electoral system of an entire country and doing so with the maximum-security measures”.

Mieke Clark-Marsman, CEO Paragon Netherlands and Belgium: “We are extremely proud and pleased to be able to provide this very important service for Dutch democracy. With this formidable award, we are now further expanding our services for elections in the Netherlands digitally as well.”

About Scytl Election Technologies

Scytl, part of the Paragon Group’s Innovative Solutions Ecosystem, is leading digital transformation and innovation in elections around the world. Its state-of-the-art technology, implemented with precision to guarantee the highest levels of security, transparency and accessibility, has allowed more than 30 countries to trust in the knowledge and expertise of the company, protected by more than 50 international patents. For further information about Scytl, visit https://www.scytl.com

About Paragon Group

Paragon Group is a leading provider of Customer Communications, Identification, Graphics Services and Office Services. The Group has a turnover of €1.5 billion and more than 9,000 employees. Paragon Group combines generations of experience with the latest innovations in technology and smart data to enable responsive and meaningful interactions between organisations and their customers. For further information about Paragon Group, visit www.paragon-europe.com.

