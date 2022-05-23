Cypher 2022: India’s Largest AI Conference is Back in-Person, to Be Held in Bengaluru from 21 – 23 September

Business Wire IndiaCypher 2022, the sixth edition of India’s biggest AI conference, is back as an in-person event after a break of two years. Started in 2015 as Analytics India Magazine’s flagship event, Cypher 2022 will be held between September 21 and 23 at Hotel Radisson Blu, Bengaluru. Powered by Fractal, the summit will see an impressive lineup of more than 100 speakers and around 1000 attendees from more than 300 organisations.



The event will host a throng of big names among data scientists, techies, CXOs, analytics startup players, VCs and analytics aspirants from across the country. Cypher began with the intent of being a platform to connect professionals in the field and continues to offer an excellent opportunity for interaction and exchange of ideas between members of the ever-growing analytics ecosystem. Besides industry leaders, the event will also count respected academics and researchers among its attendees.



This year’s edition will feature talks that shall highlight the innovations in this area that will power the next wave of change in technology in the face of a world that is becoming more sceptical about the data revolution.



The summit has been broadly divided into three parallel sessions across the three days with these tracks – thought leadership, knowledge sessions and hands-on workshops. Apart from this, the conference will also include podcasts, exhibitions, masterclasses and discussions on well-executed use cases.



Cypher 2022 will also present the Data Science Awards 2022 in collaboration with Great Learning Institute which will recognise the best in data science under the four categories of best emerging data science startup of the year, best data science project of the year, best AI/ML implementation and data science award for social good.



Bhasker Gupta, Founder and CEO of Analytics India Magazine said, “We are doubly excited to announce the sixth edition of Cypher in its in-person form after a two-year gap. With Cypher 2022, we aim to build upon the loyal community in analytics that is increasing at a dynamic pace. It’s a rare opportunity to listen to the different perspectives of innovators and experts from the analytics and AI community, and network with the who’s who of the industry. We want participants to engage, learn and build connections but also more importantly, have fun while doing it all.”



Download the app to engage with the analytics community and stay updated. One can also download the Attendify app (for android and iOS) and search for Cypher 2022.

To find more details about the event, visit www.analyticsindiasummit.com.

