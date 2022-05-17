ZS and Quartic to Accelerate Manufacturing Digitalization in Life Sciences and Healthcare

Business Wire India

The global professional services firm ZS announced today it is making a multimillion-dollar investment in and partnering with Quartic.ai, an enterprise-scale AI platform that advances autonomous manufacturing. This partnership aims to improve how manufacturers in life sciences and healthcare use technology, data and artificial intelligence (AI) to speed up the launch of products and meet sustainability goals. ZS and Quartic will collaborate to help drive resilience, increase adoption of Industry 4.0 and improve predictive decision-making across manufacturing.

“Industry 4.0 requires interconnection of manufacturing systems and AI-enabled predictive and prescriptive real-time decision-making tools. Our vision is to bring integrated AI solutions to our clients that will accelerate their journey to Industry 4.0,” said Pratap Khedkar, CEO of ZS. “The investment in Quartic is a strategic and important step in that direction.”

ZS and Quartic will partner to develop an end-to-end supply chain and manufacturing analytics cloud to help manufacturers in life sciences and healthcare connect data across the entire ecosystem, enhancing how they use AI to improve real-time decision-making. ZS and Quartic will also offer a manufacturing digital design studio—a single place where ZS clients can access the manufacturing information, insights and data they need to improve operations and better serve their customers.

“We are pleased to continue to grow our manufacturing AI and Industry 4.0 capabilities,” said Anshul Agarwal, head of global supply chain and manufacturing at ZS. “In partnership with Quartic, we will develop AI solutions that will transform manufacturing analytics, allowing clients to get their products to market faster and in a cost-efficient, reliable and environmentally sustainable way.”

Quartic’s platform enables subject matter experts without extensive data science or programming backgrounds to build AI applications. The platform connects manufacturing systems and brings data into a contextualized form, making it easy to use for clients with varying skill sets and experience.

“Pairing Quartic’s manufacturing data and automation capabilities with ZS’s expertise in manufacturing strategy, planning and advanced analytics will allow us to offer manufacturers in life sciences and healthcare a set of innovative business applications,” said Rajiv Anand, founder of Quartic. “Our team is thrilled about this partnership and acceleration toward smarter decision-making in manufacturing.”

About ZS

ZS is a professional services firm that works side by side with companies to help develop and deliver products that drive customer value and company results. We leverage our deep industry expertise, leading-edge analytics, technology and strategy to create solutions that work in the real world. With more than 39 years of experience and 12,000-plus ZSers in 30-plus offices worldwide, we’re passionately committed to helping companies and their customers thrive. To learn more, visit www.zs.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Quartic.ai

Quartic.ai is an industrial data and AI technology company building next-generation manufacturing automation for the process industries. By combining decades of domain knowledge with modern data and AI technology, Quartic.ai is helping process manufacturers introduce new products faster and run their processes in a continuously optimized mode for peak performance. Its flagship product, the Quartic Platform, accelerates the adoption of Industry 4.0 for process manufacturing and provides the path to autonomous manufacturing. The Quartic Platform was recognized with the 2019 Pharma Innovation Award for Pharma 4.0. To learn more, visit www.Quartic.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

