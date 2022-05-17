Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association Announces 2022 Sustainability Award Recipients

Business Wire India

The Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA), a global trade organization created to promote the environmental benefits of additive manufacturing (AM), announced today that 20 member companies were recognized as part of its 2022 Sustainability Awards, held during the first annual AMGTA summit. The summit took place on May 16th at the Shinola Hotel in Detroit and was attended by over 70 conference delegates.

Member companies were recognized in one of three categories, and multiple members received more than one award, based on their corporate activities. These categories included:

Environmental Management Systems Award recognized members who have ISO 14001 EMS certifications in good standing

Sustainability Reporting Award recognized members that publicly published their 2021 Sustainability/ESG/CSR reports

Environmental Sustainability Research Award recognized members who have published research that they directly commissioned focused on environmental sustainability in additive manufacturing

Twenty member companies were awarded 27 awards. Award winners for 2022 included 3D Systems, 6K, AMEXCI, AMT, Arkema, Divergent Technologies, EOS, Höganäs, HP, Kurtz Ersa, Materialise, Rusal America, Siemens Digital Industries Software, Sintavia, Stratasys, Stryker, Target, Tekna Advanced Materials, Trane Technologies, and TRUMPF. Launched in connection with the first ever annual summit, the Sustainability Awards will continue to recognize accomplishments by member companies each year.

About AMGTA

The AMGTA was launched in November 2019 to promote the environmental benefits of additive manufacturing (AM) over traditional methods of manufacturing. The AMGTA is a non-commercial, unaffiliated organization open to any additive manufacturer or industry stakeholder that meets certain criteria relating to sustainability of production or process. For more information, please contact Lindsay Lewis, at +1 954.308.0888, or visit www.amgta.org.

