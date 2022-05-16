Skincare Meets Makeup With L Factor Cosmetics

Business Wire IndiaL Factor Cosmetics was born in the middle of the Pandemic Chaos when the world was gripped by the deadly and contagious Covid 19 and people were locked inside their homes losing their jobs. Sharda Yadav, CEO of a private Ltd company used this time to think about the products she used for her makeup over the period of time and she realized that the products have harmed her skin. She went a step ahead and researched the formulation and the ingredients of the products. To her surprise, she found almost all products of good brands are also not infused with any skin nourishing ingredients and that’s it. She decided to get into the field of Vegan cosmetics where “Skincare meets Makeup”.

She was on a mission of creating an uncompromised and cutting-edge formula for makeup products that are infused with all the goodness of natural herbs and organic plants from the lap of mother Earth with the latest scientific technology. As it is well known, the absolute best work takes lots of hard work, time and investment. It took 18 long months of real hard work with almost more than 75 prototypes to finally get a patent formula from scratch where the best ingredients were sourced from all over the Globe and bottled in for the consumers willing to use the skincare infused makeup. At L Factor, the formulas undergo a thorough R&D at the most advanced research center and then go through a rigorous approval process by the FDA & the Ministry of AYUSH where the approval involves several rounds of testing and approval before put under production for the consumer use. This confirms the safety and quality of the formulas developed.

Sharda had a vision to create makeup products for today’s millennium women, girls or for that matter irrespective of gender who are fearless of trying new products, conscious of products they use, conscious about Global Warming, conscious about the planet and the future generation. L factor cosmetics stand for lovers of everything and everyone. As makeup is not limited to women, L Factor products are made for all men and women of all ages as the ingredients infused in the products are beneficial for all skin kinds.

At L Factor cosmetics, they believe in supporting community causes from the very day of the incorporation. To incorporate this belief in the Brand DNA they decided to donate 1% of their annual profit to the causes close to Ms. Sharda’s heart which are Child education, Environment and support for the stray animals.

Brand Philosophy

When I decided to create L factor Cosmetics, I knew it was important to have a brand philosophy, principle and the guidelines. The philosophy is of using clean ingredients responsibly with safety and efficiency. To produce formulas with more restrictive skin loving ingredients and to deliver the best of the best for everyone.

Vegan and Clean Formulas

As the lovers of everyone and everything, L Factor cosmetics strictly believes in being vegan or in other words their formulations are made without materials of animal origin or their traces. Conventional materials of animal origin, such as beeswax, lanolin, collagen, honey, etc. are replaced by materials derived from plants and minerals.

They have set their ingredient standard above and beyond the leading cosmetic market so that their consumer gets the best of the best.

High-Performance Quality

At L Factor cosmetics before any launch, the R&D team works very hard day & night to study the benefit of ingredients that can be infused in the makeup products which will help in intense color payoff, skin hydrating, and long stay. In this process, they collaborate with cosmetologists, dermatologists, chemists and the volunteers. Many prototypes are made and tested before the final products are put in the market for consumer use as they don’t believe in better but the best of the best.

Cruelty Free and Non toxic

As lovers of everything and everyone, they do not believe in testing any of their products on animals right from the process of formulation to manufacturing till launching them in the market, instead they use computer-based technologies or the cell culture. At the same time, they do not use any harmful toxic chemicals in any of their formulations; This leads to L factor cosmetics, 100% vegan and cruelty free makeup brand. This makes their products completely safe to use for all skin kinds and all ages.

Skin Loving Ingredients

To support skin’s healthy appearance while with makeup on, they use the best skin loving ingredients that will hydrate, firm, reproduce cells, moisturize and maintain the skin. To name a few- plant squalene, Vitamin E, plant butters, oils, berry extracts, fruit seed and many more herbs and plants.

Vegan Products

They launched L Factor cosmetics with 6 shades of Vitamin E matte liquid lipstick where the formula is very crème, hydrating, highly pigmented, long stay and no stain. As per the brand philosophy, the skin nourishing ingredients in their very first formula are Vitamin E, Tucuma butter, Argan oil and Mint extracts.

The future products to be added to their store list are for Face makeup, Eyes makeup and Lips makeup, a whole range of products that will enhance the beautiful features of makeup lovers. They take utmost care to give the makeup lover a Clean, Conscious and performing makeup products that are developed with responsibility.

So #wearyourconfidence with L Factor cosmetics and rule the world.

