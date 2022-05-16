Early-Stage Investments for Turkish Metaverse Platform MetaAge Nears $1-Million Mark

Business Wire India

MetaAge, a metaverse platform based on the Solana Blockchain, has drawn almost $1 million in early-stage investments, project managers said this week. Currently, under development in Turkey, the platform has just entered its alpha phase, during which it plans to work closely with 50 global NFT projects.

MetaAge is an augmented-reality platform where users can do practically everything they do in real life – from socializing and playing games to buying property and generating revenue. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We plan to expand globally within a relatively short period of time,” Mustafa Ekinci, MetaAge creator and co-founder, says. “The platform has already generated significant international interest,” he adds, noting that its rapidly growing Discord community now includes more than 10,000 people from all over the world, while it also got 4000 people whitelisted.

‘A Virtual World unto Itself’

MetaAge is an augmented-reality platform where users can do practically everything they do in real life – from socializing and playing games to buying property and generating revenue. “Open to everyone, MetaAge promises users a virtually limitless online experience,” Ekinci says.

The platform will eventually feature its own currency – $AGE – with which users can purchase goods and invest in virtual real estate. On May 25, MetaAge will offer its first 5,000 parcels of land at a per-unit price of 2 Solanas.

After the final phase of the project, users will be able to discover MetaAge by using virtual-reality headsets and other kinds of wearable VR tech. “We’re now in the process of developing the technology, full transition to which is set to take place in the first half of 2023,” Ekinci says.

“The platform is a virtual world unto itself,” he adds, “where users can hang out with friends – and meet new ones – in clubs, parks, NFT art galleries, and a wide range of virtual entertainment venues.”

‘Reinvention of the Internet’

Earlier this year, Citigroup predicted that the Metaverse economy will grow by between $8 trillion and $13 trillion by 2030. According to Ekinci, the business world “is following metaverse tech very closely.”

Trem Global, an Istanbul-based investment firm of MetaAge, recently used the new MetaAge platform to hold its first-ever meeting in the metaverse.

“We’re very excited about the limitless potential of Web 3.0 technology,” Ekinci says, “which represents the reinvention of the Internet.”

