Candy Appliances Expands Presence in India Market; Launches a New Range of Air Conditioners

Business Wire India
The all-new Silent Forest Air Conditioners have an inbuilt self-clean technology that promotes clean air and healthy living indoors
Designed for India’s tropical heat climate, the ACs have high aesthetic and utilitarian value for the Indian household
Through its 75 years old European legacy, Candy has been offering products that simplify the lives of its consumers. With the new range of air conditioners, Candy offers optimal operational efficiency with high cost-effectiveness for the Indian consumers. The new range not only has 3 and 4 star energy ratings, but also helps in maintaining the desired temperature with less power consumption. The ACs have a long air throw of over 15 metres (~50 feet), enabling it to cool every corner of the room evenly and instantly. Furthermore, its turbo cooling facility ensures faster cooling within a few minutes even in extreme summer conditions.
On the launch, Mr. Vivek Chaudhary, Associate Director, Sales & Marketing, said, “We’re pleased to bring a versatile and energy efficient range of ACs this summer season for the new age Indian consumer. With the heatwave intensifying across India, air conditioners are no longer a luxury but have become a necessity. Candy’s ACs are a perfect fit for consumers looking to enhance their summer living through aesthetically appealing and technology backed appliances. These ACs provide not just effective cooling, but can also help consumers save on their electricity bills with higher star energy ratings.”
Key features:
Self-clean technology: With today’s rising air pollution, threat of the novel coronavirus and an increase in the spread of diseases, clean and healthy air is a necessity. Candy ACs are enabled with its unique self-clean technology that cleans the residual dirt and bacteria which get deposited in the AC’s fans and air ducts, enabling you to get fresh and healthy air.
Eco-friendly coolant: The new range of ACs also comes with an eco-friendly R-32 coolant which has a zero Ozone depletion potential and low global warming potential, making it a safe and sustainable AC to use.
Candy Appliances combines advanced technology and contemporary European designs. The company strives to offer excellent performance which enriches a consumer’s way of living. With a vision to provide a comprehensive range of consumer appliances and cater to the users who are keen to make their lifestyle simpler, efficient, inclusive, and fashionable, Candy appliances is the best fit.
About the AC:
Available Capacities
1 Ton
1.5 Ton
1.5 Ton
Star Rating
3 Star
3 Star
4 Star
Special Price
Rs. 27,990/-
Rs. 31,990/-
Rs. 33,490/-
No cost EMI: Up to 24 Months
Exchange: Exchange Value of up to Rs. 5,000/-