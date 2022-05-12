Bluehole Publishes an Industry Comment on Vuse Overtaking Juul and Becoming the U.S Vaping Market Champion Again

Business Wire India

China’s leading vaping media, Bluehole New Consumption, today publishes an industry comment on Vuse overtaking Juul and becoming the U.S vaping market champion again.

According to Nielsen, for the two weeks ended April 9, 2022, Vuse has surpassed Juul and become No.1 in U.S. e-cigarette sales with a market share of 35 percent, driven by the sale of its flagship product Vuse Alto, which represented over 90% of Vuse revenues in the U.S. in 2021. Being back on top in the U.S market has strengthened Vuse’s global leadership.

It is another milestone for Vuse to be the U.S top-selling vaping brand again, since Juul overtook it in 2017. Juul, the emerging brand founded in 2015, had already captured a massive 68% share of the US vaping market within 3 years while Vuse’s market share had reduced to 10% from 44.2% in 2016.

In order to turn the tide in the competition against Juul, Vuse had started searching for a new manufacturer and atomization technology provider on a global scale, and considered introducing a game-changing product. In 2018, Vuse entered into partnership with FEELM, the flagship atomization tech brand belonging to SMOORE and soon launched Vuse Alto in August.

In contract to Juul, which mounts traditional cotton coil, Vuse Alto provides a revolutionary vaping experience by adopting FEELM ceramic coil, and Vuse also started swinging momentum in its favor. Since 2019, Vuse’s US market share has rocketed, with Vuse Alto becoming one of the most popular vaping products worldwide. In 2021, Vuse announced to be No.1 global vaping brand and reached a full year value share of 33.5% in the top five vapor markets (the U.S, Canada, France, Germany and the UK), which account for approximately 75% of total industry vapor revenue (closed-system). In the US market, Vuse’s US value share reached 35.9% in December 2021. It has managed to close 27% value share point gap in just 2 years, with only 0.1% difference with Juul (36%).

Equipped with an industry-leading ceramic coil, Vuse Alto brings a consistently smooth vaping experience and boasts a long-lasting pod with extraordinary leakage-proof performance. Moreover, due to the authentic flavor reproduction of FEELM ceramic coil, Vuse Alto features a full-bodied, rich taste of tobacco and menthol. It becomes an increasingly prominent competitive edge, especially after the U.S FDA banned e-cigarettes with flavors other than tobacco and menthol in February 2020, to address youth vaping epidemic. Meanwhile, Juul has been stuck in youth marketing controversy and faced mounting state lawsuits in the US.

In October 2021, the FDA has issued first marketing granted orders to Vuse (Solo), recognizing the public health benefits of Vuse products, particularly for addicted adult smokers seeking for switchover. Later in April 2022, the FDA has approved NJOY Ace for sale. This latest approved product is also powered by FEELM atomization technology, thereby reaffirming the harm reduction potential of this ceramic coil. Moreover, Vuse Alto shares the same FEELM atomization technology with NJOY Ace.

