WNS Recognized as a ‘Leader’ Across P&C Market Segments by NelsonHall

Business Wire IndiaWNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ by NelsonHall in all three market segments of Property & Casualty (P&C) Operations Transformation, including Claims Administration Capability, Customer/Distribution Service Administration Capability, and New Business setup/Underwriting Capability market segments by NelsonHall.



The NelsonHall NEAT report evaluated vendor performance based on their ‘ability to deliver immediate benefit’ and their ‘ability to meet client future requirements’. The NEAT tool allows strategic sourcing managers to assess the capabilities of vendors across a range of criteria and business situations to identify the best performers. The 2022 report highlights WNS’ packaged offering of digital solutions, services, and frameworks for P&C carriers (Insurance-in-a-box), along with strong capabilities in digital data extraction and advanced analytics (Skense, Agilius, SPiQ, Imagn) as key differentiators. Additionally, NelsonHall cites as strengths the company’s modular and ‘micro-services’ solutions & platforms, credentialed actuarial and technical experts, onshore and offshore coverage, and end-to-end digital transformation capabilities across the full P&C value chain.



“Globally, insurers recognize the need to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives in order to compete in a rapidly changing world. WNS is well-positioned to support these requirements and deliver tangible business value by ‘co-creating’ unique insurance solutions with our clients that leverage our deep domain knowledge, technology-enabled platforms, advanced analytics capabilities, and proven expertise in digital consulting and transformation,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.



“WNS has built, and continues to enhance, its comprehensive set of digital interventions across the P&C value chain, which positions the company well to co-create with P&C carriers in transforming their operations,” said John Willmott, CEO, NelsonHall.



WNS has over 55 global P&C clients across the end-to-end value chain covering personal, commercial, and specialty lines, including 10 in the Lloyd’s of London market. WNS offers a full suite of digital-first services that leverage deep domain knowledge, unique accelerators, InsurTech partnerships, advanced analytics, and domain-led digital transformation solutions to innovate and transform operations for P&C insurers. The company currently has over 10,000 global employees supporting P&C clients, including domain certified staff, actuarial teams, and dedicated data scientists.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...