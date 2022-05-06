Racing Driver and PUMA Ambassador Naomi Schiff Talks “She Moves Us”

Business Wire India

Racing Driver, Presenter and Stunt Driver Naomi Schiff frankly spoke about the sacrifices and challenges of being a female professional racing driver in a “She Moves Us” video conversation for Sports company PUMA: ”I’ve had a lot of experiences in this short lifetime of mine. And the most important thing is to have your own back, because you’re going to face so many hurdles along the way. More than our male counterparts. So, you’ve got to believe in yourself. And if you don’t believe in yourself, other people won’t. So, back yourself 100%.”

Racing Driver Naomi Schiff talks about her passion for car racing and how she wants to inspire young women for PUMA’s “She Moves Us” platform (Photo: Business Wire)

The former W-Series driver is committed to improve equality in Motorsport wants to empower girls and young women to embarke into a career in car racing: “My first race, I didn’t actually want to participate in the race. I found the whole thing quite intimidating because no one around me looked like what I look like. My dad threw me into the deep end and said, “We’re just going to do it”. So I was actually really nervous and I wasn’t looking forward to it, but I really enjoyed myself. I came out with a big smile on my face and never looked back.”

“She Moves Us” wants to empower girls and young women through sharing stories and joint efforts to impact their rights globally. It is inspired by global pop-star and PUMA Ambassador Dua Lipa who said: “Sharing stories of success is all part of changing the narrative, especially in fields like sports and entertainment that have tended to amplify the accomplishments of men. Women are already nailing it across the board and celebrating their achievements is exciting and empowering. It also encourages those rising up to aim for the stars.”

PUMA has an inclusive product offering to cater for women and girls in sport: underwear and activewear, modest sportswear, a maternity offering and performance specific products exclusively engineered for women. PUMA supports all athletes to perform at the highest level and works with organizations and partners committed to remove barriers in sports.

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 70 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 16,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

