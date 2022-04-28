Complementary World LNG Map at World Gas Conference (WGC 2022) by Mudrock Media

Business Wire India

Mudrock Media will present at 28th World Gas Conference (WGC2022) and exhibition, a large scale international energy event to take place live & in-person from May 23-27, 2022 in Daegu, South Korea. Mudrock Media will hand out 3,000 complimentary copies of printed Oil & Gas Storage and Trade Series –World Oil Refinery & LNG Plant Map at Stand No.5087 (East Wing Hall).

Use this essential map as a tool to quick search the facilities of the refineries and LNG plants that related to your project. Book your advertisement slot to be present at WGC 2022 that lasting for 24 months with the latest references and information.

The map is open now for sponsorship and advertising opportunity for exclusive mileage at WGC2022. Company that wish to sponsor and advertise their brand and marketing with the World Crude Oil Refinery and LNG Plant Map –version 2021/22, can download the booking form. Limited to four advert slots!

The Crude Oil Refinery and LNG Plant Map is very handy for reference or display, and can be purchased as an A0 poster, without sponsors advertisement displayed or with sponsors advertisement displayed at generous discount.

MUDROCK MEDIA MOBILE APPS was developed in late 2016 to enhance the use of printed wall poster ‘SMARTER MAP’ that allow quick access to more detail information. You can use the mobile apps to search for the activities and status of exploration, production field, as well as supporting facilities in the oil & gas industry by scanning on the QR code from the SMARTER MAP.

ABOUT OIL & GAS STORAGE AND TRADE SERIES: WORLD CRUDE OIL & LNG PLANT MAP

The first World Oil Refinery & LNG Plant Map published in 2018, is the essential reference map for all energy and oil & gas professionals, and launched at World Gas Conference in Washington DC (June) with a total distribution of 10,000 copies, carrying sponsors’ logo and advertisements. Detailed information covering operator name, capacity and location of Crude Oil Refinery and LNG Plant is shown on the poster map sized 29×37 inch.

Key Features

Graphic pie chart – Export of Dry Natural Gas by Region (2019)

Graphic pie chart – Top 10 Export Countries of Dry Natural Gas (2019)

Graphic pie chart – Imports of Dry Natural Gas by Region (2019)

Graphic pie chart – Top 10 Import Countries of Dry Natural Gas (2019)

Graphic pie chart – World Dry Natural Gas Production by Region (2019)

Graphic pie chart – Asia Dry Natural Gas Production by Country (2019)

Graphic pie chart – World Natural Gas Proved Reserves by Region (2020)

Graphic pie chart – Asia Natural Proved Reserves by Country (2020)

Graphic pie chart – World Energy Consumption by Region (2018 vs 2014)

Graphic pie chart – World Electricity Capacity by Region (2018 vs 2015)

Exclusive power data and analysis from U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Oil & Gas

Coverage of every country.

All maps based on Data platform of more than 1,500 generation projects and plants.

Maps show crude oil refinery, oil terminal and LNG plant sites that are operating, under construction or planned.

Overview of oil and gas production across the continent and the state of associated infrastructure such as pipelines, tanker terminals, LNG and FLNG installations.

Extended coverage of key countries Algeria, Egypt (with detail of Nile Delta, Western Desert and Gulf of Suez regions), Nigeria and Angola.

Downstream infrastructure covering oil refineries, CTL and GTL plants.

ABOUT MUDROCK MEDIA SDN BHD

Mudrock Media, a cartographic and advertising company, is the leading mapping solution and published a series of Map of Oil & Gas Activities for regions and countries include Southeast-Asia, Middle-East, Australasia, Asia-Pacific, South-Asia, Malaysia, and Myanmar. Advertise at our Oil & Gas Map series with over 500,000 FREE Circulation, an opportunity for companies to reinforce their company’s brand, products, services and projects through our industrial wall maps collection.

At Mudrock Media we don’t pretend to be the one and only option for every industry and niche out there… that’s impossible! Instead, we believe in focusing on the specific industries where we know we can deliver results for our clients. That’s why, from the beginning, Mudrock Media has been dedicated to helping companies and brands in sectors of Energy, Marine, Construction, Franchise-Restaurant industries, Hotels, Healthcare, Risk Management…. our reputation speaks for itself. Mudrock Media has present at all major Expo’s worldwide, and distributed over 500,000 FREE Industrial Info Maps to hundreds of Clients. Mudrock Media work with best mapping technologies and with most experienced personnel in the field. Mudrock Media through this technologies help you to grow your business with both digital marketing and direct marketing. Advertise with us and we will promote your brand, finding potential customers, connect you with new audiences and advertise your services, your products.

Learn more at https://mudrockmedia.com/ and follow updates on LinkedIn.

