BWC Labs and Dassault Systèmes Sign Partnership to Offer End-to-End Virtual Universes to Imagine Sustainable Solutions with 3DEXPERIENCE Platform for the Manufacturing Sector in India

Business Wire IndiaBWC Labs (BrainWave), a Digital Transformation Consulting and Solution services Company, headquartered in Pune, has signed a value-added reseller (VAR) agreement with Dassault Systèmes. Aligned on the reach and potential of virtual twin technology, BrainWave and Dassault Systèmes will jointly offer Virtual Twin experiences for the manufacturing sector in India. BrainWave would become a single window to address the challenges faced by customers related to digital transformation solutions by leveraging the 3DEXPERIENCE platform powered by ENOVIA Apps. The solution will fuel innovation and help organizations to bring tech-centric products faster to market across industries such as industrial equipment, aerospace and defence, marine and offshore, transportation and mobility, consumer packaged goods, health and pharma, high tech, infrastructure, public services, and the retail sector.

BrainWave is a management consulting firm that helps organizations to augment their business processes, create and implement IT strategies, provide services to achieve more out of innovation management and IT investments. BrainWave comes with a strong background in product lifecycle management, digital technologies and brings the right mix of technology and processes.

Rahul Deshpande, CEO and Co-founder, BWC said, “Small, medium and large organizations are challenged in managing product definition and associated information centrally, securely and reuse it effectively. Most of the time, the innovation is incremental and is based on existing products the organization is already delivering.” He added, “We have worldwide experience in helping organizations to effectively utilize the power of 3DEXPERIENCE platform by Dassault Systèmes. Our experts on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, with the value engagement framework and global experience, will help the customers in India with their digital transformation journeys.”

Based on industry and IT experience, Satish Vaidya, President and Co-founder, BWC believes “BWC Labs’ consulting, industry, and technology expertise when working with Dassault Systèmes’ team will help in addressing some of the core business challenges of our clients and further extend 3DEXPERIENCE benefits. These industry process experiences and best practices comprise of latest cutting edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).”

Deepak NG, Managing Director, Dassault Systèmes, India said, “This partnership reconfirms our commitment to digitalizing country’s small, medium as well as large enterprises alike. VARs help us achieve the proximity to our end users and clients, helping them deploy faster at less cost complementing their go-to-market strategies. Together with BWC, we will be accelerating the process of bringing a product to the market. The Virtual Twins enabled by 3DEXPERIENCE platform offer unmatched support in attaining sustainability goals and technology-led innovation and create new routes leading to less capital-intensive processes that offer increased value.” He added, “Virtual twin experiences hold great potential to reduce the carbon footprint and evaluate impacts prior to production. And our partnership with BrainWave Consulting Labs grants us the ability to serve sustainability goals of our customers.”

3DEXPERIENCE platform powered by ENOVIA Apps helps assess and provide areas of improvements for BWC clients, provides engineering services as part of migration and support, assists developing extensions, enables diversification with high tech, and specialty chemicals segment and more.

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform is a collaborative environment that empowers businesses and people to innovate in entirely new ways and create products and services using virtual experiences. The platform provides a real-time view of business activity and ecosystem, connecting people, ideas, and data. 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides Industry Solution Experiences tailored for each industry. As a system of operations, the 3DEXPERIENCE platform enables businesses to reach operational excellence. It allows everyone involved in a project including the research lab, factory, and consumers to interact and work together. As a result, it empowers businesses to seamlessly design and test consumer experiences, from idea to market delivery and usage, before actually producing or investing in them.

