NIIT Collaborates with Salesforce to Bridge the Skills Gap

The collaboration will enable graduates and working professionals to skill up for jobs in the Salesforce partner ecosystem

NIIT Limited, a leading global talent development corporation, today announced its appointment as an Authorized Training Partner of Salesforce, the global CRM (Customer Relationship Management) leader. The collaboration will address the exponentially growing demand in the Salesforce Ecosystem for Salesforce-skilled talent, driven by the rapid adoption of Salesforce technologies. Experienced faculties who have been certified by Salesforce will teach all programs offered through this collaboration.



NIIT will offer programs on Salesforce to fresh graduates and working professionals, to build a pan-India talent pool of Salesforce Certified Professionals.



Learners who graduate from these programs will receive increased networking opportunities with some of the largest companies operating in the country, including GSIs, GCCs and India Enterprises.



According to research by Fortune Business insights, the global CRM market is expected to reach USD $ 128.97 billion by 2028 from USD $ 58.04 billion in 2021, while exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1% between 2021 and 2028. Separately, research by IDC (International Data Corporation) has found that Salesforce and its ecosystem of partners in India will create 1,328,200 jobs among Salesforce customers in the country, including 569,800 direct jobs and 758,400 indirect jobs by 2026. NIIT is committed to work with Salesforce to help minimize this emerging talent skill gap.



Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson & CEO, Salesforce India, said, “The world is witnessing huge growth in the Salesforce economy, and India is expected to play a pivotal role in this growth. As technology adoption continues to grow, we are committed to addressing the training and re-skilling imperative – equipping people with the tools and skills that they need to build dynamic careers in Salesforce technologies and thrive in a digital-first world. We are delighted to be collaborating with NIIT in our mission to democratise digital skills, nurturing future-ready individuals and bridging the skills gap.”

Sapnesh Lalla, CEO & Executive Director, NIIT Ltd., said, “At NIIT, we have been working with the industry and the student community for over four decades and have a deep understanding of the talent and skills requirements brought in by Digital Transformation. We are delighted to collaborate with Salesforce, the leading provider of CRM, to offer programs in Salesforce technologies to fresh graduates and working professionals. By bringing together NIIT’s proven ability in delivering learning outcomes at scale and Salesforce’s technical expertise, we hope to bridge the skill gap that the industry is currently faced with.”

