Atrangii – A New Hindi General Entertainment Television Channel by Vibhu Agarwal

Vibhu Agarwal, a renowned name in the OTT industry, today announced the launch of its new Hindi GEC, Atrangii – Dekhte Raho. The channel will launch in the first week of June. It will bring quality content for the HSM markets and from the first day itself launch with a rich original programming line-up of 4 hours. However, its unique proposition is that it will bring finite series with world class production and treatment, giving content a definitive edge over currently produced shows in the Hindi GEC space.

The Hindi GEC will cater to the segment of 15+ HSM audiences and will have both fiction and non-fiction series spanning genres like action, mythology, comedy, drama, horror, suspense and thrillers. Atrangii, will launch with original shows starring some of industries biggest talent and created by popular production houses. Popular actors like Shweta Tiwari, Rashmi Desai, Isha Koppikar, Shilpa Shinde, Rahul Roy, Vishal Aditya Singh, Bhumika Gurung, Hrishita Bhatt, Rituparna Sengupta and Ashmit Patel amongst many others will be seen headlining the shows.

The channel will be launched with a robust library of content that is sure to keep the audiences gripped. This will also be followed by a dedicated all new OTT platform Atrangii 2.0 for the digital audiences that will stream live content and will also have catch up television.

Under the leadership of Vibhu Agarwal, Atrangii will be helmed by Nivedita Basu, who joined the company earlier this year. With her proven track record of over two decades in television production, Nivedita’s role will entail developing, creating, and producing disruptive original content. She will also lead strategic business alliances for the channel.

Speaking on the launch of the channel, Vibhu Agarwal shared, “We are extremely delighted to foray into the broadcasting space and build on our vision to offer quality content for everybody across age groups. We wanted the channel name to define our varied multi-genre content offering yet was catchy and stood out of the clutter. Hence Atrangii, a phrase extremely common in the Hindi heartland and means unusual and entertaining, the terms we feel also defines our content offering. Atrangii will showcase the various flavours of life and range from slice of life dramas, thrillers, mysteries to comedies. We want the channel to have its own identity and hence we move away from the never-ending soap operas to finite series. With this new GEC, we expect to not just enter the households across the length and breadth of the country but also emerge as the go to destination for entertainment across both satellite and digital space.”

The Channel will be available across all pay platforms namely TATA SKY, Airtel, D2H, Dish and all cable networks like Hathway, Den, GTPL, etc. in India.

