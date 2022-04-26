The Estée Lauder Companies Elects a New Member to Its Board of Directors

Business Wire India

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) announced today that Arturo Nuñez has been elected to its Board of Directors and that he has also joined the company’s Audit Committee, in each case effective as of April 25, 2022. Mr. Nuñez is Chief Marketing Officer of Nu Holdings Ltd. (“Nubank”), which is a digital banking platform headquartered in Brazil that serves customers across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia.

“We welcome Arturo Nuñez and are excited that he is joining our Board of Directors,” said William P. Lauder, Executive Chairman. “Arturo has an impressive global business background that includes consumer-oriented experience from his current role at Nubank and his previous positions at Apple, Nike, and the NBA. We expect that our Board will benefit from Arturo’s valuable perspectives on creative marketing, modern retail, innovative technology, and consumer branding, including connecting with diverse consumers.”

Mr. Nuñez, 55, has been the Chief Marketing Officer of Nubank since June 2021. Prior to joining Nubank, he founded AIE Creative, a branding and marketing firm, and from 2014 to 2018, he was the Head of Marketing, Latin America, for Apple Inc. From 2007 to 2014, Mr. Nunez held various marketing positions at NIKE, Inc., including Global Vice President, Basketball Marketing, and from 1999 to 2007, he held various positions at the National Basketball Association (“NBA”) including Vice President, Managing Director, NBA Latin America and U.S. Hispanic. Mr. Nuñez graduated from Florida A&M University.

Mr. Nuñez is a Class I director (term expiring November 2024). The Board of Directors of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. now has 16 directors including Mr. Nuñez.

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers, marketers and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

ELC-C

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005576/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...