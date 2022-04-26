Boosting Mutual Learning Among Civilizations & Promoting Religious Unity—Religious Leaders’ Dialogue of Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022

Business Wire India

Political, business and academic leaders have come together at Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022 from April 20 to 22 to explore the future path of development in Asia and world. With the theme of “Moon over the Rivers, Beauty and Harmony – Civilizations Flourish through Communication & Convergence”, the Religious Leaders’ Dialogue, a breakdown session of Boao, gathered world religious leaders and cultural elites for a conversation on the communication, peaceful co-existence and harmonious development of various religions and civilizations in a bid to contribute Chinese religious wisdom to mutual learning and religious unity & showcase the universal love and responsibilities of religions.

Speakers of the dialogue, with high prestige, impact and attainment in religious and cultural circles, come from Buddhism, Islam, Catholicism, philosophy and other fields, covering China, Middle East, East Asia, Europe and other countries and regions, providing a strong guarantee for the success of the event.

The dialogue featured in-depth exchange of views on the localization of Islam and its harmonious coexistence with the Chinese culture represented by Confucianism, the practice and experience of the localization of Buddhism after its introduction to China and the world view of the Chinese civilization, providing answers to major social issues and contributing religious and cultural wisdom with responsibilities and hopes.

As the world undergoes profound changes unseen in a century with the interwoven impact of COVID-19, religions stand to serve a positive role thanks to their contributions to defusing crises and disasters over the hundreds of years. The dialogue produced new ideas, new paths and new solutions for mutual learning of civilizations, dealing with the clash of civilizations and achieving peaceful coexistence, which maximized the global consensus of religions.

The dialogue concluded that religious civilization, as a cultural form, runs through the whole process of human history, composing a magnificent chapter in the building of a community with a shared future for humanity. Classic religious works such as the Prajna Paramita Heart Sutra, the Tao Te Sutra, the Koran and the Bible convey the beauty of thoughts and wisdom; while temples, shrines, churches and mosques scattered across the world showcase the majestic beauty of architecture. In essence, the beauty of religion embodies the beauty of faith in the pursuit of human unity. The religious community should strengthen its cultural confidence and awareness, further explore and carry forward traditional religious culture in order to leave behind a profound legacy for the times.

The dialogue also maintained that the core teachings of religions are consistent with the basic notion of a community with a shared future for humanity. It’s important for the religious community to pursue the principle of building a community with a shared future for humanity as its core value, and carry out charity work, deliver benefits to the society and promote harmony so as to make greater contribution to building a community with a shared future in Asia and the Belt and Road Initiative.

The COVID-19 is still raging around the world, making the building of a community with a shared future even more relevant. The religious community should explore the means for religious civilization to tackle to pandemic, apply the spirit of compassion to soothe the hearts and ease the pain, joins hands to present a powerful force to overcome challenges and build a community with a shared future for mankind.

The Religious Leaders’ Dialogue is the 7th edition since its inception in Boao Forum for Asia in 2015. The dialogue, born by the sea and growing together with Boao, continues to expand its agenda with richer fruits and greater impact. Standing at a new historical threshold, the dialogue will unwaveringly carry forward the fine traditions, fulfill the religious responsibilities of the times and demonstrate the great love and commitment of religions.

