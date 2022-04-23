Takeda Presents New Exploratory Analysis Showing Patients Treated With LIVTENCITY™ (Maribavir) Had Reductions in Hospitalization Rates and Length of Hospital Stay

Business Wire India

Data Include Exploratory Analysis Showing LIVTENCITY Treated Patients With Post-Transplant Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infections/Disease Had Reductions in Hospitalizations (34.8%; p=0.021) and Length of Hospital Stay (53.8%; p=0.029) Compared to Those Treated With Conventional Antiviral Therapies1*

Post-Hoc Analyses by Subgroup Showed Shorter Time to First Confirmed CMV DNA Level Less Than the Lower Limit of Quantification (<LLOQ) With LIVTENCITY Compared to Conventional Antiviral Therapies, Consistent With Previously Reported Findings2

Data Presented at the 2022 Tandem Meetings and European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) Builds Upon the Growing Body of Evidence Supporting LIVTENCITY’s Role in Redefining Treatment for Patients With Post-Transplant CMV Infections1–4

Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced that it will present four company-sponsored abstracts at the Tandem Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings in Salt Lake City, Utah, and the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal between April 23 and 26, 2022. The exploratory data presented at both meetings provide an opportunity to share important new analyses of LIVTENCITY™ (maribavir) with the transplant and infectious disease communities. These data announcements follow completion of patient enrollment in Takeda’s AURORA (TAK-620-302) study, focusing on LIVTENCITY for first-line use in hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) recipients with cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection/disease.

The abstracts include additional analyses that underscore the relevance of the multicenter, randomized, open-label Phase 3 SOLSTICE trial data, which supported the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of LIVTENCITY as the first and only treatment for people ages 12 and older and weighing at least 35kg with post-transplant CMV infection/disease, refractory† (with or without genotypic resistance‡) to conventional antiviral therapies (one or a combination of ganciclovir, valganciclovir, foscarnet or cidofovir).5,6

CMV is one of the most common and serious post-transplant infections with an estimated global incidence rate of around 16-56% in solid organ transplant (SOT) recipients and 30-70% in HSCT recipients,7–12 and can lead to serious consequences, including loss of the transplanted organ and failure of the graft.13,14

“When managing post-transplant CMV infections, we’re always looking for additional treatment options for patients that are refractory with or without resistance,” said Barbara Alexander, MD, Professor of Medicine and Professor of Pathology at Duke University School of Medicine. “The additional LIVTENCITY data being presented at the Tandem Meetings and ECCMID, including time to confirmed CMV DNA level <LLOQ, patient safety data, and potential impact to hospitalization and length of stay is encouraging towards outcomes for transplant patients.”

Highlights of data being presented at the 2022 Tandem Meetings include:

Healthcare Resource Utilization in Transplant Recipients With Cytomegalovirus Infection Refractory/Resistant to Treatment Receiving LIVTENCITY Versus Investigator Assigned Therapy: Exploratory Analysis of a Phase 3 Trial

Data from an exploratory analysis of the Phase 3 SOLSTICE trial evaluating the impact of treatment with LIVTENCITY compared to conventional antiviral therapies on healthcare utilization, including number of patients with ≥1 hospitalization and length of hospital stay will be presented [Poster #52].1

This analysis aimed to quantify the healthcare resource utilization experience of patients requiring treatment for post-transplant CMV. During the treatment phase, 31.9% of patients treated with LIVTENCITY (n=75/235) had at least one hospitalization compared to 36.8% of patients treated with conventional therapies (n=43/117). Adjusting for time on treatment, the LIVTENCITY treatment group had a 34.8% reduction compared to the conventional therapy group (p=0.021). The length of hospital stay during the treatment phase (adjusting for time on treatment) was 13.27 days/person/year in LIVTENCITY-treated patients compared to 28.73 for those conventionally treated, a 53.8% decrease (p=0.029). Reducing hospitalizations is a critical part of reducing disease burden to healthcare systems.1

Population Pharmacokinetics and Exposure-Response Relationships of LIVTENCITY in Transplant Recipients With Cytomegalovirus Infections

Data from population pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) models based on Phase 1, 2 and 3 (SOLSTICE) studies, which were developed to characterize LIVTENCITY plasma concentrations and exposure-response relationships, which support dosage recommendations, will be presented [Poster #470].4

PK/PD modeling results suggest that dose adjustments of LIVTENCITY will not be required in adult transplant patients for the treatment of CMV infection regardless of age, body weight, sex, race, transplant type, baseline plasma CMV DNA, or presence of CMV mutations.4

Assessment of Discontinuations and Anti-Cytomegalovirus Treatment Switching in Post-Transplant Refractory/Resistant Cytomegalovirus Infections: Safety and Sensitivity Analyses From a Phase 3 Randomized Trial

Data from a safety and sensitivity analysis of the Phase 3 SOLSTICE trial, assessing the impact of discontinuations or treatment switching on achieving confirmed CMV DNA level <LLOQ (lower limit of quantification, i.e. <137 IU/mL), will be presented [Poster #467].3

Highlights of data being presented at ECCMID include:

Kaplan-Meier Estimates of Time to First Cytomegalovirus Viremia Clearance in Transplant Recipients With Refractory Cytomegalovirus Infection With or Without Resistance Receiving LIVTENCITY Versus Investigator-Assigned Therapy: Subgroup Analyses of a Phase 3 Trial

Data from a subgroup analysis of the Phase 3 SOLSTICE trial assessing median time to first confirmed CMV DNA level <LLOQ will be presented [Abstract #O0059].2

Post-hoc analyses by subgroups, including baseline resistance status and transplant type, were consistent with previously reported results, demonstrating a shorter time to confirmed CMV DNA level <LLOQ for LIVTENCITY compared to conventional antiviral therapies. In patients with low baseline viral load, median time to first CMV DNA level <LLOQ was 15 days (95% CI: 13-17) for LIVTENCITY and 22 days (95% CI: 20-29) for conventional antiviral therapies, and 43 (95% CI: 30-49) and 44 days (95% CI: 26-NA) respectively for patients with intermediate/high viral load.2

The company-sponsored abstracts for the Tandem Meetings can be found here and for ECCMID can be found here.

About Cytomegalovirus

CMV is a beta herpesvirus that commonly infects humans; serologic evidence of prior infection can be found in 40%-100% of various adult populations.15,16 CMV typically resides latent and asymptomatic in the body but may reactivate during periods of immunosuppression. Serious disease may occur in individuals with compromised immune systems, which includes patients who receive immunosuppressants associated with various types of transplants including hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) or solid organ transplant (SOT).7,15,16 Out of the estimated 200,000 adult transplants per year globally, CMV is one of the most common viral infections experienced by transplant recipients, with an estimated incidence rate between 16-56% in SOT recipients and 30-70% in HSCT recipients.7–12

In transplant recipients, reactivation of CMV can lead to serious consequences including loss of the transplanted organ and, in extreme cases, can be fatal.13,14 Existing therapies to treat post-transplant CMV infections may demonstrate serious side effects that require dose adjustments or may fail to adequately suppress viral replication.17,18 Additionally, existing therapies may require or prolong hospitalization due to administration.17,18

About LIVTENCITYTM (Maribavir)

LIVTENCITY (maribavir), an orally bioavailable anti-CMV compound, is the first and only antiviral agent that targets and inhibits the pUL97 protein kinase.5 It is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age or older and weighing at least 35 kg) with post-transplant cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection/disease that is refractory to treatment (with or without genotypic resistance) with ganciclovir, valganciclovir, cidofovir or foscarnet. For more information on LIVTENCITY, visit LIVTENCITY.com.5

About Takeda’s SOLSTICE Trial

The TAK-620-303 (SOLSTICE) trial (NCT02931539) was a multicenter, randomized, open-label, active-controlled superiority trial to assess the efficacy and safety comparing treatment with either LIVTENCITY (maribavir) or conventional antiviral therapy in 352 hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant recipients with CMV infection refractory, with or without resistance, to one or a combination of the conventional antiviral therapies: ganciclovir, valganciclovir, foscarnet or cidofovir. Adult patients underwent a 2-week screening period, followed by randomization 2:1 to LIVTENCITY (n=235) (400 mg, twice daily) or conventional antiviral therapies (n=117) (as dosed by the investigator) for up to 8-weeks. After completion of the treatment period, subjects entered a 12-week follow-up phase.6

The trial’s primary endpoint was confirmed CMV DNA level <LLOQ (lower limit of quantification, [i.e. <137 IU/mL] in 2 consecutive samples separated by at least 5 days as assessed by COBAS® AmpliPrep/COBAS® TaqMan® CMV test at the end of Week 8). The key secondary endpoint was CMV DNA level <LLOQ and CMV infection symptom control§ at the end of Study Week 8 with maintenance of this treatment effect through Study Week 16.6

INDICATION

LIVTENCITY is indicated for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older and weighing at least 35 kg) with post-transplant cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection/disease that is refractory to treatment (with or without genotypic resistance) with ganciclovir, valganciclovir, cidofovir or foscarnet.5

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Risk of Reduced Antiviral Activity When Co-administered with Ganciclovir and Valganciclovir

LIVTENCITY may antagonize the antiviral activity of ganciclovir and valganciclovir by inhibiting human CMV pUL97 kinase, which is required for activation/phosphorylation of ganciclovir and valganciclovir. Coadministration of LIVTENCITY with ganciclovir or valganciclovir is not recommended.

Virologic Failure During Treatment and Relapse Post-Treatment

Virologic failure due to resistance can occur during and after treatment with LIVTENCITY. Virologic relapse during the posttreatment period usually occurred within 4-8 weeks after treatment discontinuation. Some maribavir pUL97 resistance-associated substitutions confer cross-resistance to ganciclovir and valganciclovir. Monitor CMV DNA levels and check for maribavir resistance if the patient is not responding to treatment or relapses.

Risk of Adverse Reactions or Loss of Virologic Response Due to Drug Interactions

The concomitant use of LIVTENCITY and certain drugs may result in potentially significant drug interactions, some of which may lead to reduced therapeutic effect of LIVTENCITY or adverse reactions of concomitant drugs. Consider the potential for drug interactions prior to and during LIVTENCITY therapy; review concomitant medications during LIVTENCITY therapy and monitor for adverse reactions.

Refer to the full prescribing information of LIVTENCITY for important drug interactions.

Maribavir is primarily metabolized by CYP3A4. Drugs that are strong inducers of CYP3A4 are expected to decrease maribavir plasma concentrations and may result in reduced virologic response; therefore, coadministration of LIVTENCITY with these drugs is not recommended, except for selected anticonvulsants.

Use With Immunosuppressant Drugs

LIVTENCITY has the potential to increase the drug concentrations of immunosuppressant drugs that are CYP3A and/or P-gp substrates where minimal concentration changes may lead to serious adverse events (including tacrolimus, cyclosporine, sirolimus and everolimus). Frequently monitor immunosuppressant drug levels throughout treatment with LIVTENCITY, especially following initiation and after discontinuation of LIVTENCITY and adjust immunosuppressant dose, as needed.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse events (all grades,> 10%) in subjects treated with LIVTENCITY were taste disturbance, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and fatigue.

Please click for Full Prescribing Information.

About Takeda

Takeda is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people’s lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

Important Notice

For the purposes of this notice, “press release” means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) regarding this release. This press release (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered to the public by means of this press release. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This press release is being given (together with any further information which may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment, acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this press release, “Takeda” is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding Takeda’s future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as “targets”, “plans”, “believes”, “hopes”, “continues”, “expects”, “aims”, “intends”, “ensures”, “will”, “may”, “should”, “would”, “could” “anticipates”, “estimates”, “projects” or similar expressions or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements: the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda’s global business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; challenges inherent in new product development, including uncertainty of clinical success and decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; manufacturing difficulties or delays; fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the impact of health crises, like the novel coronavirus pandemic, on Takeda and its customers and suppliers, including foreign governments in countries in which Takeda operates, or on other facets of its business; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; the ability to divest assets that are not core to Takeda’s operations and the timing of any such divestment(s); and other factors identified in Takeda’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takeda’s other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda’s website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/sec-filings/ or at www.sec.gov. Takeda does not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results or statements of Takeda in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast, guarantee or projection of Takeda’s future results.

Medical information

This press release contains information about products that may not be available in all countries, or may be available under different trademarks, for different indications, in different dosages, or in different strengths. Nothing contained herein should be considered a solicitation, promotion or advertisement for any prescription drugs including the ones under development.

*Conventional antiviral therapies: ganciclovir, valganciclovir, cidofovir, or foscarnet

§CMV infection symptom control was defined as resolution or improvement of tissue-invasive disease or CMV syndrome for symptomatic patients at baseline, or no new symptoms for patients who were asymptomatic at baseline

† Refractory defined as documented failure to achieve >1 log10 decrease in CMV DNA level in whole blood or plasma after a 14 day or longer treatment period with IV ganciclovir/oral valganciclovir, IV foscarnet, or IV cidofovir

‡ Resistant defined as refractory CMV and documentation of >1 CMV genetic mutations associated with resistance to ganciclovir, valganciclovir, foscarnet, and/or cidofovir

