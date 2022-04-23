Microsoft, Infosys, Deloitte, Maharishi Markandeshwar (DEEMED to BE UNIVERSITY) Students Secure Best Placements and Highest Packages

Business Wire IndiaNorth India’s leading private university MM(DU) has completed yet another successful campus placement session for the academic year 2021-22 securing best placements and highest packages for its students. All top tech and business companies were part of MM(DU)’s campus placement drive including big names like Microsoft, Infosys, MUSigma, Accenture, Deloitte, Nestle, Ernst & Young, TIAA, Berger, Cognizant and many other big names. An incredible number of 1274 offers were secured by the students of management, engineering, law, nursing, hotel management, and other professional course students for the batch of 2021-22. It is worth mentioning that the highest package touched INR 2.5 million.

MM(DU) firmly believes that every student has a unique potential and it must be nurtured. The university, its faculty and campus placement cell is working proactively to get the students groomed in the right direction and placed in top business organizations. MM(DU) takes ownership of their student’s aspirations. Students from engineering, computer science, and MBA streams bagged high-paid offers.

The session’s Campus Placement Drive had many highlights including –

Almost all top companies came to campus for placement drive

Participation by big names like Microsoft, PwC, Deloitte, Nestle, GlobalLogic and more

Sh Tarsem Garg, Chairman, M.M. Trust congratulated the students praising the work of Campus Placement team. “We at MM(DU) strive to enrich professional and personal life of each student. Getting campus placed or getting the very first job is always a moment of great significance in one’s life. We congratulate our students for securing best placements in super successful companies of the world. MM(DU) continues to work for securing best placements for its students.”

Interestingly, MM(DU) has been in News a lot in recent times and for all the valid reasons. The university achieved A++ grading by NAAC and was placed in Band-Excellent category in ARIIA rankings. It is reckoned as one of the best in the top list in Haryana’s academic institutions. The university reiterates its commitment to spread the light of education and success in the lives of youth strengthens all the more in this session.



Click here- https://admission.mmumullana.org/ and get started with the admission process TODAY! If you have any queries, connect with us at our Toll-Free Number:-1800 2740 240 or mail at:- [email protected]

