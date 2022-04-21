MuscleXP Launches NourishVitals to Help Munch Healthily

Business Wire IndiaMuscleXP announces the launch of NourishVitals, a whole new product category to bring a range of products to support healthy lifestyle. NourishVitals has superior quality products that are low in sugar and cholesterol and are easy to carry and use. With offerings like Granola Snack Bar, Seeds & Mix, Dry fruits, Peanut butters, Healthy juices, and Edible oils, NourishVitals aims to bring a healthy change in everyone’s life.



All the products have an individual unique nutritional value offering that helps support a healthy life. They blend different tastes and contain dietary fiber and nutrients, making them the best fit for healthy munching habits and nutritional needs.



Due to busy schedules, people end up eating unhealthy food or snacks. NourishVital’s offerings are made with 100% natural ingredients and are packed with a combination of nutrients. All the products are backed by science and enhanced by nature. The products are available of the website of MuscleXP and other platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, 1mg, etc.



Sahil Mehta, Managing Director & Founder of MuscleXP says, “With the launch of NourishVitals, our main aim is to diversify MuscleXP into a whole new category, wherein we could provide with products and ingredients that could support and lead towards healthy eating. NourishVitals is live, and the response is overwhelming. We plan to expand the line with products in the coming months. We aim to make this a 50Cr brand within 1 year.”

