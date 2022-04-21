Maxon Adds Enhanced Functionality and Unprecedented Value to Maxon One

Business Wire India

Maxon, the developers of professional software solutions for editors, filmmakers, motion designers and visual effects artists, today announced that all Maxon products are now included in its value-packed subscription: Cinema 4D, Redshift, Red Giant, Universe, Forger and now ZBrush, acquired in December of last year, are all included in Maxon One for the same affordable price. Additionally, Maxon unveiled its Spring 2022 product upgrades that include an incredible set of new features and enhancements. This multi-product, feature-rich update once again illustrates Maxon’s commitment to delivering consistent product development and superior value to the Maxon One offering.

Maxon Unveils its Spring 2022 Product Updates (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our goal is to provide artists with trailblazing technology and workflows to create in all dimensions,” said David McGavran, Maxon CEO. “This expansive update across all of Maxon’s creative tools comes together to provide incredible value and opportunities for creative expression in Maxon One.”

See Maxon One in Action at NAB 2022 and on The 3D and Motion Design Show

Maxon will be hosting exclusive presentations from industry-leading artists in its Booth (#N5920) at NAB 2022, April 24-27, 2022. For those unable to attend the show, the presentations will be streaming simultaneously at 3DMotionShow.com.

Exciting new enhancements and upgrades to Maxon One products include:

Cinema 4D S26: Significant emphasis has been put on unifying workflows with the best technology from around the Maxon family – the additions of Redshift CPU and ZBrush’s automatic retopology tools. Cinema 4D Subscription Release 26 also includes great enhancements across the entire 3D workflow – Modeling, Animation, Simulation, Rendering.

Redshift: Redshift is Everywhere. With the initial release of Redshift CPU, users can make use of Redshift’s powerful materials and rendering on any system and a growing number of creative tools including Houdini, Maya, 3ds max, Blender, Katana, Vectorworks and Archicad. The new Redshift Standard material is easy to use and offers diverse shading models for improved photorealism.

Red Giant:

VFX Suite 3 introduces Real Lens Flares based on simulated optical models and ray traced light. This technology preview will evolve with the participation of our artistic community.

Magic Bullet Suite 16 adds new Halation and Optical Diffusion tools for Looks, along with OpenColorIO support.

Trapcode Suite 18 now offers M1 support for all Trapcode tools, and layer maps support in Particular.

Universe: Universe 6 adds exciting new tools providing many new options to be creative and enhance an artist’s workflow. Sketchify adds sketch- and toon-like effects to footage, ChromaTown creates chromatic streaks and blurs for warpy looks and transitions, Box Bokeh provides square or diamond shaped lens bokeh effects, and Stretch Transition adds a stretchy crossfade between clips for a warp-like transition. Combined with over 70 new presets, Universe 6 helps artists to get impressive results quickly in a fun and intuitive way.

Forger: The latest version of Forger reveals the first stage in Maxon’s plan to provide powerful hard-surface modeling capabilities to 3D artists. Built with Cinema 4D’s polygonal foundation, Forger now offers a selection of polygonal primitives: planes, cubes, spheres, cylinders, torus, pyramids, capsules, oil tanks, etc.

Maxon One subscribers can immediately download all product updates via Maxon App. Everyone can download a 14-day trial of the entire Maxon One offering from within Maxon App and experience for themselves all the great new features across the entire Maxon family of products.

About Maxon

Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Maxon’s innovative product portfolio helps artists supercharge their creative workflows. Our product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology; the creativity-on-the-go Forger mobile sculpting app; the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools; the leading-edge, blazingly fast Redshift renderer; and ZBrush, the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution.

Maxon’s team is comprised of fun, passionate people who believe in building and empowering a successful artistic community. From our popular, inclusive events to our free Cineversity educational resources, Maxon recognizes that developing strong connections with creatives and fostering their professional growth is integral to our ability to stay on top of industry trends and better serve customers.

Maxon is part of the Nemetschek Group.

