Merck Foundation CEO to Launch Their First TV Program “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” to Address Social and Health Issues Through African Fashion and Art

Merck Foundation launches its first-ever TV program called – “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” to create a culture shift by raising awareness about a wide range of social and health challenges in our communities such as: Diabetes, Ending Child Marriage, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Stopping GBV, Ending FGM and Breaking Infertility Stigma, among other social and health issues affecting the continent.

Merck Foundation through their “Our Africa” TV program, has established the first ‘Fashion and Art community with Purpose’ community to break the silence and be the voice of the voiceless about many critical and sensitive social and health issues in Africa and beyond.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany has launched their first-ever TV program – ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’. This first-of-its-kind TV show is set to be the voice of the voiceless and break the silence about many critical and sensitive social and health issues in Africa.

Watch the Promo of ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XOdXqQUdkm8

This pan African show is conceptualized, produced, directed, and hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent guests from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa.

Expressing her excitement about the launch of the “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” TV program, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation explained, “I am extremely happy and proud to present our new and unique program “Our Africa by Merck Foundation’. I strongly believe that fashion and art should have a purpose beyond entertainment and looking good. They can contribute to sensitizing our communities about different social and health issues such as ending FGM, ending child marriage, stopping GBV, breaking the Infertility stigma, supporting Girl Education, Diabetes awareness and healthy lifestyle, and more. Hence, I came up with the idea of this beneficial yet entertaining TV program.”

“I am hosting the show along with my co-host Brian Mulondo from Uganda. We will discuss and address various social and health issues relevant to Africa in a very unique way through our African Community of Fashion and Art with Purpose. It will be a first-of-its-kind interactive show, which will feature talented Fashion designers and Singers who sensitize communities through those creative work across Africa”, Dr. Rasha Kelej added.

‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’ TV program is currently going to be broadcasted in Kenya, Uganda, and Ghana, the TV program will also soon be aired in other African countries. Below are the details of the channels on which the TV show will be aired:

– Every Saturday @ 5:30 pm (EAT) on KTN, Kenya

– Every Sunday @ 6:30 pm (EAT) on NTV Uganda

– Every Sunday @ 2 pm on (GMT) GHOne TV, Ghana

“This program is our effort to reach out to youth and other members of our urban and rural communities with the aim to address and raise awareness about a wide range of pressing social and health issues that are relevant to our continent. I am very happy that we have already started to receive great feedback on the promo and first episode which was about diabetes and promoting a healthy lifestyle. I also received many messages on social media that everyone is excited to watch more episodes. So, stay tuned to watch more and more of ‘OUR AFRICA by Merck Foundation’ TV show. Be ready to Get informed, Get healthy, and Get entertained!”, added Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Watch the First Episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fz1S1Dlugkc

Watch the First Episode promo here: https://youtu.be/RzliKpAkUAU



Merck Foundation together with their partner African First Ladies recently announced different 8 Call for Applications for two themes of Awards for Media, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, Musicians/ Singers, and new potential talents in these fields from African countries. The themes of the two categories of awards are – 1) Breaking Infertility Stigma, Support Girls’ Education, End Child Marriage, End FGM, Stopping GBV and/ or Women Empowerment at all levels, and 2) Promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Moreover, Merck Foundation in partnership with African First Ladies has also released over 10 inspiring children’s storybooks and over 25 songs on breaking infertility stigma, supporting girls’ education, and women empowerment, in English, French and Portuguese language. To listen to the Merck Foundation songs and read the Merck Foundation storybooks, please visit: https://merck-foundation.com/our-programs/Merck-Foundation-More-Than-a-Mother/Local-Songs-and-Children-Stories