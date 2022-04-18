ExaGrid Named a Finalist for the 2022 Storage Awards

Business Wire India

ExaGrid®, the industry’s only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that it has been nominated in 11 categories for the 19th annual Storage Awards.

ExaGrid has become a finalist in the following categories:

Capacity Storage Vendor of the Year

Channel Partner Program of the Year

Data Protection Company of the Year

Enterprise Backup Hardware Vendor of the Year

Hybrid Storage Vendor of the Year

Immutable Storage Vendors

Ransomware Protection Company of the Year

Storage Company of the Year

Storage Innovators of the Year

Storage Performance Optimisation Company of the Year

Storage Product of the Year

Voting to determine the winner in each category is underway now and closes on May 30, 2022. Winners of this year’s awards will be announced at “The Storries XIX” awards ceremony held in London on June 9, 2022.

“We are honored to be nominated in so many categories amongst other industry leaders,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. “We are pleased that our Tiered Backup Storage architecture with Retention Time-Lock for Ransomware Recovery (RTL) feature has placed ExaGrid in new categories for this year’s Storage Awards. Our RTL feature allows organizations to recover from a ransomware attack.”

ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage – Built for Backup

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a front-end disk-cache Landing Zone, the Performance Tier, which writes data directly to disk for the fastest backups, and restores directly from disk for the fastest restores and VM boots. The long-term retention data is tiered to a deduplicated data repository, the Retention Tier, to reduce the amount of retention storage and resulting cost. This two-tiered approach provides the fastest backup and restore performance with lowest cost storage efficiency.

In addition, ExaGrid provides a scale-out architecture where appliances are simply added as data grows. Each appliance includes processor, memory and network ports, so as data grows, all resources required are available to maintain a fixed-length backup window. This scale-out storage approach eliminates expensive forklift upgrades, and allows for mixing appliances of different sizes and models in the same scale-out system, which eliminates product obsolescence while protecting IT investments up front and over time.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid’s Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The retention repository offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid’s scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iberia, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup in our customer success stories.

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

