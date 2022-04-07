Tigo Energy Delivers 30% More Energy for Dutch Residential Photovoltaic Solar System

Business Wire India

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry’s leading Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) supplier, today revealed that one of the Company’s solar systems in the Netherlands consistently produces 30% more energy by using Tigo MLPE Optimizers. The drastic increase in energy production was measured on a per-module basis by the Tigo EI software using the exclusive Reclaimed Energy feature. Solar installers planning to attend Solar Solutions International 2022 in Vijfhuizen are invited to meet with Tigo representatives to discuss hardware and software solutions like those used in this installation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005028/en/

Five-orientation solar rooftop in the Netherlands which consistently produces 30% more energy by using Tigo MLPE Optimizers. (Photos courtesy of homeowner, energy consultant de Git of NL HDG Energie Advies)

The 12kWp solar system was designed and installed by homeowner Hans de Git, an energy consultant at NL HDG Energie Advies. The array spans five different roof orientations on the residence in North Holland and combines Tigo TS4-A-O optimizers with a Cloud Connect Advanced (CCA) datalogger and Tigo Access Point (TAP) antennas to enable rapid shutdown, module-level visibility, and Reclaimed Energy optimization. This universal system architecture is powered by Tigo EI software and eliminates the complications of mismatches caused by varied module orientations as well as variations in module output and inverter characteristics. Over the last two years, the system has generated 5MWh of clean energy, of which 1.5MWh represented reclaimed energy provided by the Tigo TS4-A-O optimizers.

“We started using Tigo in 2012, and we have become great fans of the Tigo family of solar MLPE optimizers because they bring benefits to us as the installer and our customers,” said Mr. de Git. “When it came time to choose equipment for a new PV installation on my own house, I didn’t hesitate to choose Tigo again. Because of the specific layout of the array, I would have needed at least five MPPTs to make it work properly, which would have meant adding at least one more inverter. With the Tigo TS4 platform, I avoided the expense of additional inverters, and I can now fully exploit the double MPP tracker of my string inverter.”

“Hearing about the success of Mr. de Git is what the solar industry is all about for me,” said Jaap van Kriekingen, business development manager for Benelux at Tigo Energy. “Tigo EI software provides a clear visual readout of energy production for homeowners, allowing them to see the benefits brought by optimization over time. This level of down-to-the-hour visualization provides the peace of mind that their PV systems are performing at their very best.”

Both Jaap van Kriekingen and Mirko Bindi, Tigo VP EMEA Sales and MD Europe, respectively, will be present at the Solar Solutions International at Expo Haarlemmermeer in Vijfhuizen, the Netherlands, from April 12-14, 2022 at IBC Solar B.V. booth nr B11.1. IBC Solar, which produces tailor-made solutions ranging from small residential PV plants to major solar projects in the Benelux region, will introduce its new AeroFix G3 mounting system at the expo.

To learn more about the Tigo TS4 platform and its exclusive Reclaimed Energy feature, read the latest case study or visit www.tigoenergy.com/ts4.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, the worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), designs innovative solar power conversion and storage products that provide customers more choice and flexibility. The Tigo TS4 platform increases solar production, decreases operating costs, and enhances safety. When combined with the Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, it delivers module, system, and fleet-level insights to maximize solar performance and minimize operating costs. The Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution, a flexible solar-plus-storage solution for home installations, rounds out the Company’s portfolio of solar energy technology. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy, and its global team supports customers whose systems reliably produce gigawatt-hours of safe solar energy on seven continents. Find us online at www.tigoenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005028/en/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...