Dahua Successfully Held the 10th Anniversary Celebration of HDCVI Technology

Business Wire India

Dahua Technology, a world leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, successfully held an online event today to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its self-developed HDCVI technology. With the theme of “Blazing a trail to the Over-Coax AI era”, Dahua showcased the latest achievements of the HDCVI technology enhanced by AI, and shared the success of its technological innovation and business development with global partners and customers, achieving another milestone in the Over-Coax industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005601/en/

Mr. Jason Zhao Giving the Opening Speech (Photo: Business Wire)

Since introducing its self-developed HDCVI technology in 2012, Dahua has been on the forefront of delivering long-distance HD transmission and seamless upgrading experience for analog system users. “This year, we will provide users with more comprehensive and easy-to-use Over-Coax AI intelligent solutions,” said Jason Zhao, Dahua Senior Vice President and General Manager of Overseas Business Center.

At the event, Dahua announced the four core technologies of its brand new HDCVI TEN in 2022, including AI-for-all, Scheduled AI, Smart Dual Illuminators, and Real 5MP 16:9.

Dahua is helping to usher in the Over-Coax AI era by being one of the first innovators in the industry to release a full line up of AI-enabled XVRs. Following the launch of the groundbreaking entry-level AI XVR, Cooper-I Series last year, Dahua has been pushing its ‘AI-for-all’ concept to the next level, allowing users to enjoy SMD Plus, Perimeter Protection, AI Coding and other useful AI features at a friendly cost.

Moreover, HDCVI TEN is also packed with a handful of new and exciting technologies that can greatly improve the operation efficiency of analog systems and expand the range of suitable application scenarios. For instance, the Scheduled AI function of XVR5000-4KL-I3 series supports automatic switching of multiple AI functions according to the time period set by the user, making it ideal for villas, retail stores, public swimming pools, etc. At the same time, the Smart Dual Illuminators feature integrates smart target detection and full-color monitoring for effective information collection in low-light conditions while helping mitigate light pollutions at night. In addition, the Real 5MP cameras with 16:9 video output provide undistorted image performance with optimized visual experience, which can be deployed in parks, casinos, museums, and other scenarios that require clarity and fluidity in their video surveillance.

To learn more about the launch event, click here to watch the replay or check out Dahua Blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005601/en/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...