Black & Veatch, The Green Solutions Sign MoU to Advance Green Energy Production in Vietnam

Black & Veatch and The Green Solutions (TGS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance the production and supply of green hydrogen and green ammonia in Vietnam.

Specializing in renewable energy project development, manufacturing and services, TGS leads efforts to harness green energy in Vietnam for the manufacture of green hydrogen and green ammonia. Black & Veatch, a global leader in hydrogen energy development, brings its vast expertise in clean energy technologies and ammonia processing to the project team.

“The Green Solutions is committed to applying the most advanced technologies in the field of renewable energy in Vietnam. Partnering with Black & Veatch will allow us to adapt global best practices to Asia’s requirements and contribute to the region’s zero-carbon future,” said Winnie Huynh, Founder & CEO, TGS.

Hydrogen can be used for power generation, energy storage and advanced transportation solutions. While ammonia, which can be liquified for storage and shipment globally, can be used in multiple energy-intensive industries to produce electricity or other green chemicals.

Under the MoU, Black & Veatch and TGS are targeting to produce 180,000 tons of green ammonia and 30,000 tons of green hydrogen per year to support regional decarbonization efforts.

TGS has appointed Black & Veatch to study the production and storage of green hydrogen in Vietnam utilizing solar or wind power supplied through the grid. The study also includes development of a green ammonia production plant as well as plant configuration and technology review, technology evolution risk and tentative mitigation, conceptual design, order of magnitude cost estimates, and levelized cost calculations. Augustus Global Investments will provide the initial development funding for the project.

“Given our 80-year history working with hydrogen and ammonia production in the fertilizer industry, we bring expertise in all stages of hydrogen infrastructure projects – from technical advisory services and design through operations. As an early mover in serving clients across the hydrogen and ammonia value chains, Black & Veatch is eager to partner with sustainability-focused companies like The Green Solutions as we pursue our shared passion for decarbonizing energy in Asia by broadening the use of green hydrogen and green ammonia,” said Narsingh Chaudhary, Executive Vice President & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Black & Veatch.

“Augustus integrates environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) factors in our investment and portfolio management processes. We are pleased to support forward-thinking businesses like The Green Solutions and Black & Veatch as they work to realize Asia’s decarbonization ambitions,” said Fadi Krikor, Founder & CEO, Augustus Global Investments.

The MoU responds to Asia’s optimism for green fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia. According to Black & Veatch’s 2022 Asia Electric Report, 73 percent of respondents believe that hydrogen will help meet carbon emissions goals beyond 10 years from now – more than any other technology. In addition, the report also reveals that 46 percent think it will take off as a clean and affordable alternative to gas generation by 2030.

As a global engineering, procurement, consulting, and construction partner, Black & Veatch has strong experience in the development of renewable energy and natural gas feedstocks; water treatment for industrial applications; hydrogen generation and purification; hydrogen compression, handling and power generation; and selection of cost-effective storage technology.

Click here to download a supporting image.

Editor’s Notes:

Black & Veatch has been selected as Owner’s Engineer by Intermountain Power Agency (IPA) for the Intermountain Power Project Renewal Project (IPPRP), which marks one of the earliest installations of combustion turbine technology designed to use a high percentage of green hydrogen.

Black & Veatch provided conceptual design and conducted a cost assessment for the integration of gaseous hydrogen from nearby industrial facilities as a combustion fuel into the Long Ridge Energy Terminal 485-MW combined cycle GE 7HA.02 advanced class power plant.

Black & Veatch has been selected by Enegix Energy to perform a feasibility study to support the development of the world’s largest green hydrogen plant. The facility is targeting production of more than 600 million kilograms of green hydrogen annually.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2021 exceeded US$3.3 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005361/en/

