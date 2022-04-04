Patient Safety Movement Foundation Announces Dates and Speaker Line-up for 8th Annual World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit

Business Wire India

The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) will host the 8th annual World Patient Safety, Science and Technology Summit (WPSSTS) virtually April 29 and April 30, 2022. The event is co-convened by the American Society of Anesthesiologists, the European Society of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care, the International Society for Quality in Health Care and the World Federation of Societies of Anaesthesiologists. Creating a powerful forum for industry leaders and healthcare organizations to confront leading patient safety issues with actionable ideas and innovations to transform the continuum of care, the event supports PSMF’s mission to reach zero preventable patient harm and death across the world by 2030.

“The last two years have been taxing on the healthcare sector to say the least. The global pandemic placed relentless stress on health systems and medical personnel, which resulted in an increase in preventable medical errors,” said Dr. Michael Ramsay, CEO of PSMF. “Our organization is eager to bring key stakeholders together to help develop solutions to dramatically improve patient safety and eliminate preventable patient harm and death.”

The summit will include a fireside chat with patient safety luminaries, seven keynote addresses, as well as five panel sessions covering various topics in patient safety led by esteemed healthcare leaders. This year’s WPSSTS sessions focus on key issues impacting the healthcare industry, including:

Overcoming Obstacles for Applying High Reliability Principles in Healthcare

Embracing the Science of Human Factors to Unleash Safety Innovation in Healthcare

Patient Advocacy: The Compass for Innovation

How Regulation Can Support Quality and Value in Healthcare

Healthcare Safety During the Pandemic

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with top hospital executives, patients and family members who have been impacted by medical error, public policymakers and government officials, as well as leaders across the healthcare continuum. Keynote speakers include:

Randall Clark, MD, FASA, president of the American Society of Anesthesiologists

Edoardo de Robertis, MD, PhD and president of the European Society of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care (ESAIC)

Neelam Dhingra-Kumar, MD, unit head of the WHO Patient Safety Flagship

Carsten Engel, MD, CEO of the International Society for Quality in Health Care

Joe Kiani, founder & immediate past chairman of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation, as well as founder, chairman & CEO of Masimo

Peter Pronovost, MD, PhD, chief clinical transformation officer at University Hospitals

Thomas Zeltner MD, chairman of the WHO Foundation, Geneva (Switzerland) and deputy chair of the University Council of the Medical University of Vienna (Austria)



The summit is open to anyone interested in actively planning solutions around the leading patient safety challenges that cause preventable patient deaths in hospitals and healthcare organizations worldwide. Discounted registration is offered for students, patients and family members. To register for the 2022 WPSSTS or to learn more about the event, visit: https://patient.sm/WPSSTS.

About the Patient Safety Movement Foundation: The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF), a global non-profit organization founded in 2012, is celebrating 10 years of bringing awareness and creating action to eliminate preventable medical errors. Some estimates predict that one in 12 patients are impacted by a preventable medical error, but that number could be even higher as there is no central database tracking these figures in most countries, including the U.S. Over the last decade, there had been major strides to improve patient safety, but the COVID-19 pandemic stressed the system and it proved not to be resilient and took a step backwards. PSMF has a vision to eliminate preventable patient harm and death across the globe by 2030 – and that starts with raising awareness of this critical issue. It unites patients, advocates, health workers, medical technology companies, government, employers and private payers in support of this cause. From its evidence-based best practice solutions (Actionable Patient Safety Solutions™) and industry Open Data Pledge to its World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit and more, PSMF won’t stop fighting until it achieves zero. For more information, please visit patientsafetymovement.org, and follow PSMF on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

