Bigfatphoenix Interactive launches Fairside Stories – Conversational Role-Playing Gaming App for Kids

Business Wire India

Bigfatphoenix Interactive (BFP) is happy to announce Fairside Stories, a one-of-a-kind app where kids can develop their social and ethical decision-making skills in a safe environment, by playing role-playing and adventure games that present them with challenging and thoughtful choices.

Available now on the Google Play Store, Fairside Stories is where kids can have adventures, save the day, and be a hero – all while developing skills that will benefit them throughout life. Parents can choose from a selection of learning games that see kids working through dilemmas that challenge their growing minds and help them develop critical social and emotional learning skills in the process.

Many research studies have shown how the pandemic has amplified mental health concerns in children. This makes it even more important for parents to ensure that children develop their Life skills and Social emotional learning, which in turn will equip them to handle possible mental health concerns like anxiety and depression. This need was addressed by BFP’s R&D team in the Fairside Stories games. The game is a different mode of education/learning that children are more receptive to.

Anand Ramachandran, co-founder of Bigfatphoenix Interactive (BFP), says, “We strongly believe that videogames are the perfect medium where kids can actually develop important life skills, and grow into happier, healthier, and more responsible adults. We encourage parents and educators to adopt this new learning model to help their children develop the essential life skills and SEL through Fairside Stories.”

Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) market is projected to reach USD 6.51 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 24% from 2021 to 2028. Globally we see a trend where parents across the world are recognizing the need to educate their children on SEL and research reports indicate that Social. This highlights the growth potential for this segment.

Fairside Stories have kids making interesting decisions where there are no simple, black-and-white answers. By having kids consider value-based dilemmas such as ‘Truth vs Kindness’ or ‘Good for Me vs Good for Others’ in gameplay, we aim to deliver a thought-provoking experience where kids can learn about the consequences of their decisions and relate them to real-world situations. These games draw from themes that are both familiar (Become class president, get people to come to your birthday party) and larger-than-life (Negotiate with aliens) so kids have a wide variety of experiences to learn from.

Fairside Stories is certified by the kidSAFE Seal Program. The kidSAFE Seal Program is an independent safety certification service and seal-of-approval program designed exclusively for children-friendly websites and technologies, including kid-targeted game sites, educational services, virtual worlds, social networks, mobile apps, tablet devices, and other similar interactive services and technologies.

This puts Fairside Stories in the same category of the world’s best and safest apps for children. The games are 100% ad-free. Fairside Stories is currently available in playstore and soon to be released for iOS devices.

Google Play Store Link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bigfatphoenix.fairside

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...