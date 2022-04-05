Alliance Group and Urbanrise Clocks Rs. 2,290 Cr Sales Revenue in FY 2021-22

Business Wire IndiaSouth India’s Largest Real Estate Developer, Alliance Group and Urbanrise, today announced that the company has clocked Rs. 2,290 Crores sales during the FY 2021-22. The company has clocked sales of 3,686 homes during the year. The group has lined-up a series of new launches of over 25 million Sq.Ft of residential projects for the financial year 2022-23.



The Alliance Group plans to launch 10 million Sq.Ft of projects with an investment of Rs.3,575 Crores in Bangalore, 7.5 million Sq.Ft with an investment of Rs. 2,350 Crores in Chennai and 7.5 million Sq.Ft with an investment of Rs. 2,690 Crores in Hyderabad in FY 2022-23.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Manoj Namburu, Chairman and MD of Alliance Group and Urbanrise said, “We are extremely happy in closing this financial year again on a positive note. FY 2021-22 has been a remarkable year in our journey. In spite of the Covid pandemic we have been able to cross many major milestones in the industry. Financial discipline is our organizations DNA and this is the strength we use to leverage largescale investments into real estate across South India and it is this financial discipline that draws and attracts worlds’ best financial institutions to invest in our organization including the worlds’ largest Sovereign fund ADIA, Kotak Realty fund and many more marquee investment firms.”

Vice Chairman Mr. Suneel Bommireddy said, “Offering best in class projects, delivering projects on time, maintaining impeccable financial discipline, and building homes that caters to the needs of buyers has been our core principle is what differentiates us from other developers. We will continue our effort in building quality homes and set new benchmarks in the real estate industry. We are confident that this year again will be a record year, and we will soon become the largest Housing developer in India.”

During the year, the Alliance Group and Urbanrise was recognized for its unique & rare financial discipline in real estate industry and AsiaOne Media has awarded Alliance Group & Urbanrise as the “Most Financially Stable and Disciplined Company” in the 17th edition of its prestigious Greatest Brands & Leaders awards 2021-22.

