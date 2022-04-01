NATHEALTH Elects Dr. Shravan Subramanyam, Managing Director, WIPRO GE Healthcare Pvt. Ltd as the New President, Highlights Need for Re-Building, Restructuring, and Re-Imagining Resilient Healthcare Systems in India

Business Wire IndiaDr. Shravan Subramanyam, Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt. Ltd has been announced as the President of NATHEALTH – an apex body representing the entire ecosystem of the Indian healthcare industry. He takes the charge from Dr. Harsh Mahajan, erstwhile President of NATHEALTH and Founder & Chief Radiologist Mahajan Imaging. This was announced in the AGM at the recent 8th Annual Summit for FY 2022-23 of NATHEALTH.



The new elected NATHEALTH leadership team also includes other industry luminaries: Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi as Senior Vice President, NATHEALTH and Managing Director & CEO, Fortis Healthcare, Ms. Ameera Shah as Vice President, NATHEALTH and MD, Metropolis India, Ms. Vrinda Mathur as Secretary, NATHEALTH and Head – Services, Management Consulting, PI/RWI, IQVIA South Asia and Mr. Sunil Thakur as Treasurer NATHEALTH and Partner, Quadria Capital.



Mr. Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Secretary General, NATHEALTH will continue to lead and head NATHEALTH secretariat working towards the goal of making NATHEALTH, a robust platform for long term growth and sustainability of India’s healthcare sector.



Speaking on his appointment as the President of NATHEALTH, Dr. Shravan Subramanyam said, “COVID-19 taught us the value of not just rethinking healthcare but also rebuilding healthcare infrastructure. We know this isn’t our first pandemic and not the last. To be future ready, the ‘new normal’ will rest on the foundations of innovation, digitalization and collaboration. We will have to move outside the four walls of healthcare delivery systems and work towards making healthcare accessible to all by using technological innovations. With steps like National Digital Health Mission, we are already witnessing the impact of digital health. The paradigm of healthcare delivery will be further strengthened by collaboration between all stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem. Ramping up the present healthcare infrastructure, bridging the gap in skilling of healthcare workforce, restructuring healthcare financing and accelerating innovations through collaboration, knowledge exchange and skill sharing are some of the crucial areas that need due importance for a better tomorrow.”



“To accelerate India’s momentum to achieve universal health coverage, we need to eradicate the barriers to access quality healthcare by ensuring last mile reach of the healthcare services leveraging technologies and expanding alternative care models. Hopefully, as a unified voice of the entire healthcare ecosystem, NATHEALTH will be able to contribute towards discovering the ways to improve patient outcomes in a cost-effective manner for a better tomorrow. NATHEALTH is the forum that will facilitate the collaborations, will influence the decision-making procedures and might also be the driving force behind required policy changes to make atmanirbhar bharat a reality.”- Dr. Subramanyam further added.



Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Senior Vice President, NATHEALTH & Managing Director & CEO, Fortis Healthcare said, “As the entire healthcare ecosystem has entered into the recovery mode in the post-pandemic era, we should now focus on expanding the overall health capacity through advanced technologies to improve healthcare access, efficiency and quality. With an aim to bring some path-breaking ideas to re-imagine the future of health sector in India, NATHEALTH will continue to connect to the best of the minds in the healthcare sector for a unified voice that shapes the healthcare narrative towards achieving the universal health coverage. We will further increase investment in healthcare sector to bridge existing infrastructural gaps, executing and expanding successful PPP model in India to build the necessary infrastructure, foster collaboration to leverage technologies to ensure accessibility of the healthcare services, set-up robust communication to raise awareness about the existing burden of non-communicable diseases in India especially after the pandemic. The ultimate goal will be to achieve better patient outcomes at affordable prices.”

