Labcorp Renews Strategic Partnership with Medidata to Provide Suite of Clinical Trial Technologies and Services

Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, announced that Labcorp, a leading global life sciences company, has selected Medidata’s technology platform to extend their 14-year partnership, the foundation of their initiative to co-develop digital biomarkers and expand the use and functionality of decentralized clinical trials.

“Our relationship with Medidata is built on using their core technologies to enhance our clinical trial portfolio and continue to expand our decentralized clinical trial offerings,” said Bill Hanlon, PhD, chief scientific officer and president of Clinical Therapeutic and Regulatory Sciences, Labcorp Drug Development. “Our work to advance sensor and digital biomarker usage in clinical research can help accelerate patient care while providing valuable information to study sponsors.”

Labcorp Drug Development has developed its offerings on Medidata technologies, starting with Rave EDC (electronic data capture), Coder and TSDV (targeted source data verification). Labcorp is now also using most of the Medidata Clinical Cloud platform, including eCOA (electronic clinical outcome assessment), RTSM (randomization and trial supply management), and Imaging.

“The last two years have required clinical trials to become more accessible and flexible; these changes make our strategic partnership with Labcorp Drug Development to modernize and decentralize trials even more critical,” said Anthony Costello, CEO Patient Cloud at Medidata. “With this new agreement, we’re excited to develop and deploy the innovations that help our customers run more effective clinical programs and get new treatments to patients faster than ever before.”

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 1,900+ customers and partners access the world’s most trusted platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

