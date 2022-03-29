Praveen Kumar Neelappa Co-founder of Physeek Fit Produces a Work of Science Fiction – Train to Mars

Business Wire India

A book is a magical object that makes our imagination go wild and helps us travel places. How many times have you traversed across the world to a unique land filled with interesting people, all in the comfort of your home? Every time you read a book, right?

However, how many books have made you travel across time zones to a different planet altogether? ‘Train to Mars’, a refreshing take on science fiction, is a gripping, fast-paced story that takes the readers on an exhilarating expedition to the Red Planet. Penned by Praveen Kumar Neelappa, a data scientist from Toronto, Canada, the book is an exciting journey following five kids that will be enjoyed by people of all age groups. It’s packed with action, adventure and suspense and is sure to keep you at the edge of your seat from start to finish.

“Reading gives us some place to go when we have to stay where we are.” – Mason Cooley

