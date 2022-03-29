Honda Supports People’s Challenge “Go for it. We’ve got your back” Project

Business Wire India

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan) has launched the project to support people’s challenge, “Go for it. We’ve got your back.” It is a project for young people who are living in the age of the new normal. Faced with increasing pandemic-driven regulations and restrictions, the project sends a message to the youth to enjoy life with more freedom and ingenuity.

Honda is proud to support the challenge of these three Japanese young creators: globally recognized 1st virtual celebrity Kizuna Ai, one of the most popular Japanese YouTuber Sushi Ramen Riku and 19-year-old Japanese rap artist Sanari. Honda supported these three creators with the hope that more people will feel the power to take the first step forward through their challenges and will release their videos on their website today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220325005186/en/

HONDA CAMPAIGN VISUAL (Graphic: Business Wire)

Honda Home Page Public Website Link: https://www.honda.co.jp/lifeplayer/creators/english

What is ”Go For It, We’ve Got Your Back” Project?

To this day, Honda’s starting point since its foundation is to “contribute to people through technology. Making life a little easier for people. Always human-centered, we want to use technology to help people’s lives. Under the slogan “Spreading the joy of being useful,” Honda’s power products have been integrated into people’s lives to make everyone happy. And this project was launched to help people meet new challenges in the age of the new normal.

Kizuna Ai, a virtual celebrity, challenged to step out of the virtual world and to go see the real sunrise for the first time.

YouTuber Sushi Ramen Riku takes something that everyone has thought of at least once and gives it shape with a unique sense of style and overwhelming scale.

Sanari, the 19-year-old rap artist, ventured into a new embodiment of words and musical direction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220325005186/en/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...