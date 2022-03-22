Saregama Signs an Exclusive Deal With Padma Shri Singer-Musician- Adnan Sami

Business Wire India

Breaking barriers with film, and non-film albums, Saregama is taking yet another step to further its foray into new music. With the onset of 2022, the label has already made a stunning entry into the new music market with the entire album of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s blockbuster- Gangubai Kathiawadi, additionally the label had also announced its partner programme for all musicians and singers wanting to do covers, recreations and remakes of its catalogue across all languages.



Saregama has now inked an exclusive agreement with the Indian music maven- Adnan Sami. The year-long agreement will witness Adnan partner with Saregama in the new music space. After developing Hindi chartbusters for over 12 years and giving all-time hits such as ‘Kabhi to Nazare Milao’, ‘Lift Karade’ and many more, Adnan will partner exclusively with Saregama for the upcoming Hindi singles.



The collaboration with Adnan is yet another leg in the company’s pioneering efforts towards reimagining itself with fresh tunes- produced by the best artists of all times. In its devoted endeavor to create the best music portfolio in the country, the upcoming songs with Adnan are sure to give the label, a huge edge.



In the first-ever deal with Saregama, Adnan intends to produce independent Hindi music adding to his stellar set of widely acclaimed singles and albums.



Ecstatic with this association, Adnan Sami, said, “I am very excited about this collaboration with Saregama and I have been waiting to start working on the songs. I know these songs in the upcoming months will be well received by my fans & the audiences”.



Collaborating with Adnan, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director Saregama India, said, “We are delighted to partner with Adnan Sami, one of the greatest Indian artists to create new riveting music for the audiences. Providing our audiences with best voices of the country, has been the only purpose of the entire team at Saregama.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...