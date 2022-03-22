Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Announces Call for Applications for Their “More Than a Mother” Fashion, Film, Song and Media Recognition Awards 2022

, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announces Call for Applications foredition in partnership with, who are also the. The Four awards have been announced for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students and new potential talents in these fields.

The theme of the awards is to raise awareness about any of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of “More Than a Mother” movement emphasized, “After the huge success of previous editions and celebrating the winners of 2021 of Merck Foundation “More than Mother” Awards, I am excited to announce our four new awards in partnership with African First Ladies and Ambassadors of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother. I strongly believe that media and art can play a significant role in raising awareness about sensitive topics. One of the great challenges today is that we often feel untouched by the problems of others, even when we can easily do something to help. Giving people access to data most often leaves them feeling overwhelmed and disconnected, not empowered and poised for action. This is where art and media can make a difference.”

The four awards being announced are:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej further added, “I am extremely proud of our winners from our previous editions. All the winners are now members of our Merck Foundation Alumni and are working closely with us to support and empower women & girls at all levels. I invite the African Community of Media, Fashion, Film making, and Musicians, students and potential talents in these fields to apply to our awards, in order to create a culture shift and break the silence about one or more of the following topics: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels. I am looking forward to receiving their creative work, this year too.”

Details of the Awards:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022: Media representatives and media students are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Who can apply:

Journalists from Print, Radio, Online, and Multimedia platforms from the following groups: