No Virus Transmission Detected at 300 Stores With Seoul Viosys UVC Air Purifying Sterilizer

Seoul Viosys (KOSDAQ: 092190), a global optical semiconductor company, provided free air purifying sterilizers applied with Violeds, its UV LED sterilization solution technology, to more than 300 self-employed people suffering from COVID-19 pandemic. Later, when surveyed by phone, the beneficiaries said there was no outbreak of virus transmission at their stores, according to the Seoul Viosys announcement on the 17th.

Starting in 2020, Seoul Viosys conducted the ‘Violeds Sterilization Solution Campaign’ twice in its efforts for technological contribution. Seoul Viosys recruited participants from restaurants and government offices that accommodate more than 100 people and supplied its air sterilization module with Violeds technology to about 200 places for free, and none of the module-installed sites experienced virus transmission.

However, because each business site had different structures of the heating and cooling equipment, it was difficult to modify the product specification to achieve an optimal sterilization effect. Therefore, Seoul Viosys invested KRW 1 billion to develop an air purifying sterilizer with FDSYS, a local home appliance company, which can be used independently while increasing user convenience and sterilizing a large area in a short time.

In November 2021, Seoul Viosys carried out its 3rd technology contribution project for public safety and small business owners suffering from COVID-19. Participants were recruited through the website, and the final 300 owners through a lottery among 2,000 applicants were given the air purifying sterilizers for free of charge. In a survey of air purifying sterilizer users, 98% of those were willing to recommend the products, indicating high satisfaction among them.

“We have provided all licenses related to the air purifying sterilizers so that FDSYS can sell the Violeds solution with proven technology,” said Lee Young-joo, CEO of Seoul Viosys. “Seoul Viosys will continue to uphold the principle of No Competition with Our Customers.”

In an experiment with Korea University and an accredited research institute, Seoul Viosys confirmed that its sterilization technology sterilizes not only bacteria, but also 99% of delta variants and omicrons in only one second. The bio research team of Seoul Viosys continues its efforts to prove the excellence of the technology with its experimental results that the indoor infection rate can be lowered to around 1/30 with the air purifying sterilizer, which is equipped with Violeds technology.

The product can be checked through the ‘Klarwel’ shopping channel. (https://smartstore.naver.com/klarwind/products/6305112793)

Seoul Viosys is a full-line solution provider for UV LED, VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser), the next-generation light source for 3D sensor and laser, and a single-pixel RGB “Micro Clean Pixel” for displays. Established in 2002 as a subsidiary of Seoul Semiconductor, it captured No. 1 market share in the UV LED industry (LEDinside, 2019). Seoul Viosys has an extensive UV LED portfolio with all wavelengths ranging from 200nm to 1600nm, including ultraviolet rays (UV), visible rays, and infrared rays. The company holds more than 4,000 patents related to UV LED technology. Violeds, its flagship UV LED technology, provides a wide range of industries with optimal solutions for robust sterilization and disinfection (UV-C), skin regeneration (UV-B), water/air purification and effective cultivation for horticulture. In 2018, Seoul Viosys acquired RayCan, a leading optoelectronic specialist, to add advanced VCSEL technology, which supports smartphone facial recognition and autonomous driving, and has started mass production. In January 2020, it introduced a disruptive “Micro Clean Pixel” that has the potential to be a game-changer in the display market. To learn more, visit http://www.seoulviosys.com/en/.

