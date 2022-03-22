NielsenIQ Acquires Retail AI Platform Provider ciValue

Business Wire India

Today, NielsenIQ announced they have acquired ciValue, a SaaS (Software as a Service) vendor of choice for retailers globally that powers loyalty programs with advanced AI technology. With this acquisition, NielsenIQ’s Retail Media vertical takes its next steps towards enabling smarter, more automated and more scalable retail media programs.

Integrating ciValue’s global platform assets into NielsenIQ’s powerful Connect platform will provide innovative capabilities for retailers, including audience building and insights. This dynamic platform will also support personalization capabilities that are incremental to NielsenIQ’s core capabilities, which the retail industry relies on for critical decision making.

“Integrating the ciValue platform with Connect is a game changer for retailers globally,” says Xavier Facon, Global Head of Retail Media with NielsenIQ. “This SaaS-based collaborative solution will promptly deliver insights that align retailers and their brand partners with what consumers want, executing personalized content across physical and digital channels.

In today’s highly competitive marketplace, retailers require solutions that will allow them to easily analyze consumer data. NielsenIQ and ciValue’s solutions will enable retailers to gain insights, work smarter and to accelerate business opportunities. By creating engagements that matter for retailers, brands and their customers, clients who leverage Connect can achieve new revenue streams, sales growth, and increase share of wallet through customer-centric merchandising and marketing.

“NielsenIQ is a long-time investor and partner of ciValue and their dedication to making retail a win-win-win world was always apparent,” said Beni Basel, ciValue CEO & Founder. “Joining NielsenIQ enables ciValue to expand its retail intelligence offering to more retailers, brands, and more importantly, allows us to further grow data-driven decisions to satisfy customers worldwide.”

“We are excited that ciValue is joining the NielsenIQ team to continue to build and support the best AI powered tools for retailers globally,” says David Johnson, President Global Retail, NielsenIQ. “The integrated platform will support groundbreaking personalization activities for the global retail industry to meet the demand for fast and reliable customer analytics and personalization.”

About NielsenIQ

NielsenIQ is the leader in providing the most complete, unbiased view of consumer behavior, globally. Powered by a groundbreaking consumer data platform and fueled by rich analytic capabilities, NielsenIQ enables bold, confident decision-making for the world’s leading consumer goods companies and retailers.

Using comprehensive data sets and measuring all transactions equally, NielsenIQ gives clients a forward-looking view into consumer behavior in order to optimize performance across all retail platforms. Our open philosophy on data integration enables the most influential consumer data sets on the planet. NielsenIQ delivers the complete truth.

NielsenIQ, an Advent International portfolio company, has operations in nearly 100 markets, covering more than 90% of the world’s population. For more information, visit NielsenIQ.com.

