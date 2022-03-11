O2 Telefónica and Mavenir Demonstrate Zero Touch CI/CD Based Operations of IMS Core on Cloud Infrastructure

Business Wire India

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, announced today that together with O2 Telefónica, have demonstrated simplified deployment and change management on Core network elements, leveraging a common Zero Touch Continuous Integration, Continuous Deployment and Continuous Testing (CI/CD/CT) framework in O2 Telefónica’s German network. This will streamline operations in O2 Telefónica OpCos with leaner operations, faster deployments, and simplified operational changes in the network.

This is a significant milestone in the evolution of streamlined operations, moving away from manual deployments and reducing human error. CI/CD provides greater flexibility for customers in day-to-day Operations and is expected to deliver significant benefits in terms of speed and cost of deployment.

Mavenir will work with O2 Telefónica to automate the Network Operations, enabling the transition to the adoption of the virtualized Network Functions. Mavenir’s CI/CD/CT framework will allow for creating customized workflows/processes for fast, agile change management in increased complexity 4G/5G networks. Mavenir’s solution is Opensource-based, interoperable, standardized technology that can be integrated in a “plug and play” manner for any VNF functions.

“5G requires cloud-native and microservices architecture but brings along more operational complexity in the network. CI/CD/CT based zero-touch deployment and change management is our way to be agile and accelerate time to market. This is a key strategy in the path of automation of our networks to achieve leaner and meaner Operations. Mavenir is a trusted and reliable partner for this journey, given the know-how and the experience we have with them in Core & Cloud projects,” said Jochen Bockfeld, Director Common Services, O2 Telefónica Deutschland.

Omar Shahdad, Senior Vice President Global Operations, Mavenir said, “We are honored to have been chosen by O2 Telefónica for this vital part of their network simplification journey. Mavenir is uniquely qualified to provide CI/CD services in the Telco space due to our extensive know-how spanning multiple Telco domains. We are a company that prides itself in its speed, agility, responsiveness, and those are the same required characteristics of a CI/CD program. Mavenir’s solution utilizes high levels of automation and integration that enables our customers to harness the benefits of cloud-native and virtual networks to manage complexity and allow hybrid operations for increased flexibility.”

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. www.mavenir.com

About O2 Telefónica:

O2 Telefónica Deutschland offers telecommunications services for consumers and business customers as well as innovative digital products and services in the area of the Internet of Things and data analytics. The company is one of the leading integrated telecommunications providers in Germany. In mobile communications alone, O2 Telefónica serves more around 46 million mobile lines (incl. M2M – as of 31.12.2021). No network operator connects more people in this country. Under its core brand O2 and various secondary and partner brands, the company sells postpaid and prepaid mobile communications products with innovative mobile data services. The basis for this is the mobile communications network based on a highly resilient GSM, UMTS and LTE infrastructure. At the same time, the company is building a powerful and energy-efficient 5G network. O2 Telefónica also provides telephony and high-speed Internet products based on various technologies in the fixed-network area. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (TecDAX) since 2012. In the 2021 financial year, the company generated revenue of EUR 7,8 billion with around 7.400 employees. The company is majority-owned by the Spanish telecommunications group Telefónica S.A., headquartered in Madrid. With business activities in 14 countries and a customer base of around 369 million lines, the Group is one of the world’s largest telecommunications providers.

