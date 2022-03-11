LightCON Opens Rise of Stars (ROS) Silthereum Staking Service

Business Wire India

Rise of Stars (ROS), a mobile game developed and serviced by LightCON, which is a subsidiary of WEMADE MAX (Co-CEOs: Hyunguk Chang, Gilhyung Lee) (KOSDAQ: 101730), opened Silthereum Staking Service on Mar. 11.

Rise of Stars (ROS), a mobile game developed and serviced by LightCON, opened Silthereum Staking Service. Silthereum is a new game token that can be used within the game. Silthereum Staking Service is the first DeFi service introduced for ROS tokenomics. After staking Silthereum, users will receive the tokens as rewards according to the annual percentage rate (APR). (Graphic: Business Wire)

Silthereum is a new game token that can be used within the game. Silthereum Staking Service is the first DeFi service introduced for ROS tokenomics. After staking Silthereum, users will receive the tokens as rewards according to the annual percentage rate (APR).

To participate in the service, users stake their Silthereum by logging in to WEMIX Wallet on the staking service page prepared separately on the ROS website.

The service will last for one year from Mar. 11 2022 and, during this period, approximately 25 million Silthereums will be paid out as interests. Users can stake from one Silthereum and freely claim Silthereum from one hour after staking.

This staking service is expected to result in a general expansion of user inflow and participation in the game tokenomics and also exert a positive impact on token price stabilization in the mid to long term.

ROS is an authentic 4X blockchain game. Since the 25th of last month, it has been serviced in eight languages in around 170 countries across the world excluding Korea and China, etc. The game features not only real-time massive warfare but also elaborately designed warships and planets set in a vast universe.

Until the 18th of this month, an airdrop event will be held to mark the launch of ROS and users completing various challenges will be presented with up to 60 Silthereum tokens by lot.

ROS has started the service with eight servers at the time of the game’s official launch. However, as a huge number of users flocked in immediately after the launch, servers have been continuously added and, currently, a total of 28 servers are in operation. Additional server extension is being discussed according to the trend of user increase in the future.

Wemade offers a global blockchain platform, WEMIX, on which games of all genres can be transformed into blockchain games. Many games are currently being serviced on WEMIX, and it aims to service 100 games whose key currency is WEMIX Token prior to 2022 year-end.

