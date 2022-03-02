USound and AT&S Revolutionize the True Wireless Earbud Market With MEMS-based Fully Integrated Audio Modules.

Business Wire India

USound, a global developer and manufacturer of micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) loudspeakers for personal devices and wearable technology, announced an expanded partnership with AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik, a global leader in the manufacturing of high-end printed circuit boards and integrated circuit substrates, to manufacture USound’s new fully integrated audio module for True Wireless Earbuds (TWS).

This is an extension of the existing long-term partnership between USound and AT&S that began in 2015. AT&S currently produces the circuit board which mounts USound’s Ganymede and Conamara micro-speakers in its consumer products.

“Having a fully integrated audio module will take True Wireless Earbuds to the next level. It’ll reduce the form factor of earbuds dramatically, allowing them to be more ergonomic and opens the possibility of adding more embedded technology, such as sensors,” said Ferruccio Bottoni, CEO of USound. “AT&S offers high-end advanced packaging solutions for high-volume products enabling us to deliver this new audio solution already within 2022.”

The new TWS audio module is expected to be available by USound within the second quarter of 2022.

About USound

USound is a fast-growing audio company offering high-performance silicon speakers and high-quality sound solutions based on MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) technology, safeguarded by over 300 filed patents. With its offices in Graz, Vienna, San Francisco, and Shenzhen, USound serves international customers to design smart audio applications with MEMS speakers. Learn more on www.usound.com.

About AT&S

AT&S is one of the globally leading manufacturers of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates. At its locations in Europe and Asia, AT&S develops and produces high-tech solutions for its global partners, especially for applications in the areas of communication, computer and consumer electronics, mobility, industry, and medical technology. AT&S will continue to drive the digital megatrends and grow profitably in the coming years. To do so, AT&S will increase vertical integration and work even more closely together with its customers as a solutions supplier. AT&S, headquartered in Leoben, Austria, employs more than 13,000 people across the globe.

