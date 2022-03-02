Press Release India

ABB Publishes ESEF Version of 2021 Annual Report

ABB Ltd files the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) version of the 2021 annual report with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and publishes it on the website. It is now available electronically at www.abb.com/groupreports. The format of the report is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.

 

There are no material differences from the 2021 annual report published on February 25, 2022.

 

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005702/en/

