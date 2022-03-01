Uniphore Simplifies Customer Service with Additions to Its Industry-leading Conversational Automation Platform

Business Wire IndiaUniphore, the leader in Conversational Automation, today announced the addition of new solutions to its flagship Conversational AI & Automation platform — the industry’s only platform that provides intent, sentiment, emotion and tonal analysis to every contact center conversation, transforming the end-to-end customer and agent experience.



The newest addition is U-Assist In-Call, an in-call automation solution, which comes in two distinct packages: Bolt and Max. U-Assist In-Call is the industry’s most advanced agent assist solution that delivers next-best actions, leveraging the intent, sentiment and tonal analysis as well as desktop automation using attended robotic process automation (RPA).



Uniphore is also unveiling the industry’s first state-of-the-art workflow designer that is empowering business users to now prioritize innovation and business growth with a quick time-to-market for the next generation of customer experience (CX) applications. The designer includes an integrated RPA that can be used during a call to assist the agent or post call for related follow-up actions needed. U-Assist In-call is available in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe.



With the rapidly changing business and societal conditions, the role of customer service centers in delivering superior CX is more important than ever before. When agents can do their job with more confidence, accuracy and efficiency, the result is less hold times of up to 20%, happier customers and more productive agents. Uniphore’s U-Assist In-Call solutions ensure that the agents have the right tools to provide a smooth and frictionless CX.

Top benefits and features of Uniphore’s U-Assist In-Call solutions include:



U-Assist In-Call Bolt

Real time agent guidance – Next best action and agent guidance is pre-programmed to ensure consistency on every call and in adherence with business requirements, eliminating friction and improving CX

Robotic process automation (RPA) – With process automation, the system automatically acts on the agent’s behalf, thus improving efficiencies and agent performance. For example, the fee is waived in another system without an available API and automatically credited to the customer’s account through RPA.

Quick time to value – being a rules-based real-time agent guidance solution, it leads to quick implementation – quick time to value. It’s a great way to jumpstart adopting an agent guidance too.

Globally available – now available to guide agents in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.



U-Assist In-Call Max

Guide agents in real time – Leverage AI to assist agents on next best action based on contextual, personalized data from each customer’s interaction

Increase agent engagement with customers – Improve the customer experience by reducing dead air and hold time

Reduce agent discovery time – Minimize the time agents need to understand and serve the needs of every customer with AI-powered—not just rule-based—contextual, just-in-time guidance

Scale personalized guidance – Harness the next stage in AI automation. Dynamically guide agents based on the customers’ needs and support multiple intents, reduce agent errors and accelerate handle time to a happy customer.



“I’m extremely proud of the work that our engineering and product teams have done to deliver an unparalleled conversational AI and automation platform,” said Moni Manor, Chief Product Officer, Uniphore. “The importance of delivering a seamless in-call experience powered by AI, automation and RPA is significant in that the combination enables us to provide unmatched ROI as we can handle complex interactions and not just simple ones. Our technology increases customer satisfaction, reduces agent errors, helps ensure promises made to customers are kept, and thus ensures that every interaction is followed up with on time and with minimal probability for repeat customer calls.”



U-Assist In-Call solutions, Bolt and Max are available immediately. For more information, visit https://www.uniphore.com/u-assist/.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...