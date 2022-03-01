Delta-Q Technologies Welcomes Four More Companies to its Partner Program, “Charged by Delta-Q”

Business Wire India

Delta-Q Technologies (Delta-Q) today announced it has welcomed four additional companies to its partner program, “Charged by Delta-Q.” The new partners are Stafl Systems, Idneo, BSLBATT Battery, and American Battery Solutions. Like existing partners, these companies will have access to the tools, brand association and support to collaborate with Delta-Q in a variety of electric drive markets. This also means that Delta-Q supplied OEMs will now have a curated network of 13 compatible battery and battery management system (BMS) manufacturers that work well with Delta-Q’s charging solutions.

“We are excited to welcome our four new partners to the program,” said Rod Dayrit, Director of Business Development, Americas at Delta-Q. “The expansion of this program is an important milestone as we look to advance engagement and collaboration across manufacturers in the electric drive vehicle and industrial equipment sectors. By signifying our compatibility with our battery partners, and now BMS partners, we are able to expand our reach and provide OEMs with a trusted source to secure the highest quality and compatible power solutions that will ultimately expand their businesses.”

The compatibility program, which launched in May 2021, was created to give OEMs confidence that the battery, BMS and charger combination will provide their electric drive products with best-in-class performance, prolonged battery life and maximum uptime. Through the program, OEMs can view tested algorithms and integrations with Delta-Q’s chargers and a variety of batteries and BMS.

“The objective of Delta-Q’s compatibility program is to help our partners increase awareness around the quality and reliability of their battery or BMS,” said Steve Blaine, Co-CEO and EVP of Engineering and Quality at Delta-Q. “We’re excited to continue our long-standing collaboration with our partners and further demonstrate the value of our combined solutions.”

As part of the program, battery and BMS partners receive a “Charged by Delta-Q” marking for use on their products, packaging and marketing materials, which they can utilize as they look to grow their revenue streams and target new industries or regions that Delta-Q currently operates in. The logo signifies to OEMs that the battery or BMS is compatible with Delta-Q’s chargers. During the replacement process, the program will allow the aftermarket to look for the “Charged by Delta-Q” mark on a battery or BMS.

Participating manufacturers will be included in a comprehensive table of product types on Delta-Q’s website. They will also be participating in the ZAPI GROUP’s virtual conference hosted on April 5-7, 2022.

To learn more about Charged by Delta-Q, visit https://hubs.ly/Q01535rb0.

About Delta-Q Technologies

Delta-Q Technologies is charging the future and driving the world’s transition into electric energy! We collaboratively design, test, and manufacture robust battery chargers that improve the performance of our customer’s electric drive vehicles and industrial machines. As the supplier of choice for Tier 1 OEMs, we use our values, perseverance, and engineering expertise to guide our customers through the electrification process for a sustainable world.

We are part of the ZAPI GROUP of companies and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Delta-Q’s team and distribution spans across five continents to service industries such as electric golf cars, lift trucks, aerial work platforms, e-mobility, floor care machines, utility/recreational vehicles, and new markets, like outdoor power equipment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005463/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...