Pop Icon, Armaan Malik Inks a Strategic Deal with Warner Music India for His New Venture, Always Music Global

Indian Pop Star, Armaan Malik along with Warner Music India announced their strategic partnership to launch his new venture – the birth of his native Music Label – Always Music Global today. This alliance comes as a part of the entities’ shared vision to fuel the burgeoning music scene of India, and need to release, market and position Hindi pop music across the world, playing on each of their strengths.



As part of the partnership, Always Music Global will hone the responsibility of releasing Armaan Malik’s Hindi non-film music while working with him on building IPs, backed by the technical prowess and extensive distribution network of Warner Music India. The deal is also an extension of WMI’s intention to expand its outstanding artist roster by identifying talent that can enable them to strengthen their position and reach.



Armaan Malik opined, “I’m humbled and honoured to embark on a new chapter of my career with this unique collaboration between my label Always Music Global and Warner Music India. Showcasing Indian pop music at a global level has been a long-running dream of mine, and I can’t wait to work towards fulfilling it.”



Crowned as Bollywood’s prince of romance, a polyglot and now, the flag bearer of the global I-pop wave – Armaan has amassed an impressive body of work since a young, tender age. He has captivated audiences across multiple genres, languages and states, and his venture into the global music scene has garnered him well-deserved recognition such as an MTV EMA, amongst other feats. He is also the youngest Indian-origin artist to perform at Wembley Stadium’s SSE Arena and listed in the Top 10 acts at the SSE Live Awards 2016. His first venture as an entrepreneur comes with Always Music Global, with a unified vision to build pop culture in the country.



Alfonso Perez-Soto, President, Emerging Markets at Warner Music Group commented, “This is a landmark signing for Warner Music India. Armaan comes from a family of musicians and his music education ranges from Hindustani classical music to Berklee College of Music. He is a truly creative artist, who has enjoyed incredible success as a singer and actor. His songs already touch fans around the world, and we’re excited to help build an even larger global audience for his incredible music.”

On the announcement of the partnership, Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India-SAARC, shared, “We are absolutely delighted to partner with Armaan Malik. He is undoubtedly one of the nation’s favourite musicians, who, at a very young age, has fortified his position at the top. With this collaboration, we are committed to achieving our vision of bringing the Indian sound to a global audience.”

