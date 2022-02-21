India Global Forum – The New India Inc. to Be Held in Bengaluru for the First Time Ever on 7-8 March 2022

Business Wire India

The premium global platform for business leaders and decision makers will bring India’s emerging post pandemic growth story to an international audience as the country marks 75 years of Independence

India Global Forum will be hosted in Bengaluru by London head-quartered India Inc Group. It will showcase emerging opportunities in digital collaboration and innovation, and present the New India as the World’s next big growth engine.

India Global Forum will kick off its 2022 series of international events with ‘The New India Inc.’, that will be hosted in Bengaluru on 7 & 8 March. The Forum will mark the growth trajectory of India powered by new-age businesses as the country celebrates 75 years of independence. It will open doors to a global audience for incisive global discussion and lively debate over two stimulating days at the Taj West End, Bengaluru.



The sessions will help set a global agenda for India with wide-ranging themes like Cultural Economy and Creative Industries, Education and Skills, Diplomacy for Business, India’s Digital Transformation in Numbers, The Changing Face of Global Diplomacy, Financing India’s Global Future, Women in Leadership, and Taking the Transformation Further amongst others.



With participation already confirmed from three of India’s senior ministers, unicorn founders, investors and leading women entrepreneurs, the Forum will enhance dynamic alliances with world-class talent, technology, and networking to achieve long-term global influence. Participants can book for in-person or virtual participation at India Global Forum.



Commenting on the event, Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman, India Global Forum said, “India Global Forum has developed an international reputation of offering the most engaging and enriching conversations, high-impact networking, high-profile speakers, and special workshops. India Global Forum is where India meets the World, and the World meets India. As India heralds a new era of entrepreneurship and innovation, IGF’s The New India Inc. will showcase India as the world’s next big growth engine ”



High profile speakers so far confirmed at India Global Forum Bengaluru include:

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs, Government of India

Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture, Government of India

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Electronics & IT, Government of India

Umang Bedi, Co-Founder, Verse Innovation

Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Manipal Global Education

Nitin Agarwal, Co-Founder, GlobalBees

Varun Dua, Co-Founder, Acko

Suumit Shah, Co-Founder, Dukaan

Smita Deorah, Co-Founder & COO, LEAD School

Amit Malik, CEO & MD, Aviva Life Insurance Company India Ltd



Past speakers at India Global Forum include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Boris Johnson, Tony Blair, Michael Bloomberg, Gautam Adani, HRH Prince of Wales, and Sunil Bharti Mittal.



The full list of speakers can be accessed here IndiaGlobalForum2022Speakers.



For more information on the event, click here: IndiaGlobalForum.

