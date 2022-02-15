WNS Triange Powers Business Growth & Innovation with Next-gen Data & Analytics Solutions and Artificial Intelligence

Business Wire IndiaWNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today unveiled WNS Triange – the new data, analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) unit of WNS. Driven by a specialized team of over 4,000 data scientists, data engineers and domain experts, WNS Triange powers transformation by enabling businesses to define the right data, analytics & AI strategy, and execute that strategy with cloud-based platforms and solutions resulting in improved outcomes.



WNS Triange is focused on solving industry-specific problems by harnessing the power of data and analytics and “co-creating” data-driven transformational solutions with our clients. Leveraging the combined strength of WNS’ domain expertise across industry verticals, co-creation labs, strategic partnerships, and outcome-based engagement models, WNS Triange helps businesses simplify and demystify data complexities and analytical requirements.



“Companies today have access to a wealth of data, but many lack the strategy that clearly articulates how the data can be leveraged. WNS Triange enables businesses through the entire data-to-insights journey, ensuring intuitive, high-impact decision-making, and business growth and innovation in the long-term. Close to three decades of domain-led experience across industries clearly differentiates WNS Triange,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.



WNS Triange is built on three core pillars:



Triange Consult, the consulting arm, sets the right foundation for organizations’ data, analytics and AI needs. From the initial gap analysis and change management to governing standards and processes leading to an implementation roadmap, Triange Consult helps companies define their journey to an insight-driven enterprise.

Triange NxT, the industry analytics-led platform suite, provides readily deployable assets and solutions by combining intelligent cloud-enabled data, analytics, and AI capabilities along with our partnerships with all major cloud providers and niche start-ups.

Triange CoE, the Center of Excellence, drives the end-to-end execution of industry-specific analytics programs powered by domain expertise, global delivery capabilities, functional knowledge, and technology best practices.

