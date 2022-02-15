Automated with Velodyne Program Grows Ecosystem to 100 Partners

Business Wire India

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced its Automated with Velodyne (AwV) program now has 100 partner companies working to commercialize next-generation autonomous solutions using Velodyne’s lidar sensors and software. The milestone demonstrates Velodyne’s continued commitment in fostering the global marketplace and innovating lidar-based solutions that advance autonomy, safety and sustainability in a diverse range of industries.

As the lidar ecosystem continues to grow – deepening the technology’s deployment in industrial, robotics, infrastructure, automotive and more – collaboration is a great example of how the AwV ecosystem is advancing the industry.

“Automated with Velodyne is the future of lidar integration and the ecosystem is essential to implementing everyday solutions,” said Sally Frykman, Chief Marketing Officer, Velodyne Lidar. “Achieving the 100 partner mark confirms that the world’s leading innovators see the enormous value that Velodyne’s technology and marketing prowess brings to their business. We are excited to work with such an elite group of pacesetting companies, both to raise their visibility as well as help them tap the huge growth potential for lidar-based solutions.”

Velodyne’s AwV partners, like NVIDIA and Siemens, are enabling lidar to play a critical role in driving safety and efficiency in a broad range of customer environments.

Solutions designed with Velodyne and NVIDIA technologies provide critical edge computing for robotics, smart cities and AV operation. In addition, Velodyne has joined the NVIDIA Metropolis program, which aims to bring to market a new generation of AI vision solutions to make our public spaces and workplace operations safer and more efficient.

“Velodyne is a valued NVIDIA Metropolis partner and their lidar systems, along with NVIDIA GPU-accelerated computing at the edge, deliver the real-time perception and AI needed as we increasingly automate the world’s most important spaces and processes,” said Adam Scraba, Director of Product Marketing, NVIDIA. “Cities like Austin, Texas, are already implementing our combined efforts to better assess traffic conditions in real time and identify proactive safety measures to help save lives.”

Siemens offers software solutions to develop, test and validate industrial, AV and ADAS systems that use Velodyne’s lidar sensors. Siemens technology creates a simulated environment that helps companies monitor their autonomous applications in a virtual world before moving to physical proving grounds.

“We are using Velodyne’s lidar technology to build Physics-based sensor models for our simulation software to test and optimize autonomous solutions,” said Martijn Schut, Product Manager, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Our systems provide companies with simulation and digital twin tools that accelerate the integration of Velodyne’s sensors into solutions that advance autonomy and safety. The combination of lidar and simulation creates an ideal gateway for companies to transform themselves to digital enterprises.”

More About AwV

Through AwV, Velodyne enables partner development by supporting innovation, promoting applications and creating lasting customer and business relationships. Velodyne has robust global sales and distribution channels and educates its network on partner solutions. Integrators have invaluable access to Velodyne’s market-leading position and dedicated team committed to helping their businesses grow. Additionally, Velodyne connects integrators to new business opportunities while also focusing on how each solution can improve people’s lives and increase safety in communities.

AwV partners encompass a wide variety of applications, reflecting the depth and breadth of Velodyne’s lidar sensor and software portfolio in three key markets: intelligent infrastructure, industrial & robotics and automotive, which encompasses AV and ADAS. The program also includes universities conducting lidar solutions research and testing initiatives.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality, and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities, and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, without limitation, all statements other than historical fact and include, without limitation, statements regarding Velodyne’s target markets, new products, development efforts, and competition. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “can,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Velodyne’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include uncertainties regarding government regulation and adoption of lidar, the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Velodyne’s and its customers’ businesses; Velodyne’s ability to manage growth; Velodyne’s ability to execute its business plan; uncertainties related to the ability of Velodyne’s customers to commercialize their products and the ultimate market acceptance of these products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Velodyne’s products; the success of other competing lidar and sensor-related products and services that exist or may become available; uncertainties related to Velodyne’s current litigation and potential litigation involving Velodyne or the validity or enforceability of Velodyne’s intellectual property; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Velodyne’s products and services. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with Velodyne’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of Velodyne’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Velodyne as of the date hereof, Velodyne undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

