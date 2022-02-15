The LYCRA Company Launches LYCRA® DUAL COMFORT Technology for Ready-to-Wear & Wovens

Business Wire India

The LYCRA Company, a global leader in developing innovative fiber and technology solutions for the textile and apparel industry, announced today the launch of LYCRA® DUAL COMFORT technology for ready-to-wear (RTW) and wovens. The company’s latest innovation will help transform these garment categories by providing functional performance benefits with the sustainable features that today’s consumers desire.

LYCRA® DUAL COMFORT technology is unique in that it combines comfortable stretch and cooling comfort with long-lasting shape retention. The key to LYCRA®DUAL COMFORT technology is the new LYCRA®T400®A EcoMade fiber. Created with a proprietary process, the new fiber delivers the texture and appearance of a spun yarn, offering low-impact, comfortable and versatile garments with thermal comfort.

Consumers will appreciate the key benefits that LYCRA® DUAL COMFORT technology can bring to their garment wearing experience:

All-day comfort: garments move with the wearer and hold their shape throughout the day

Cooling comfort: this technology helps keep the wearer cool and dry

Sustainability: LYCRA® T400® A EcoMade fiber contains both recycled and renewable content for reduced impact vs. virgin fibers

LYCRA® DUAL COMFORT technology is the perfect solution for the emerging ‘new utility’ trend that blends rugged performance with tailored elegance and is designed to cater to the needs of cross-segment apparel categories – workleisure or outleisure. “Now that we’ve experienced all-day comfort, we expect versatile clothes made from sustainable fabrics that provide the freedom to embrace a casual, comfortable lifestyle,” said Ebru Ozaydin, strategic marketing director at The LYCRA Company. “Fabrics which offer versatile solutions can take the consumer from working hybrid to running daily errands or just a stroll in the park. The term ‘new utility’ has become a buzzword for defining lightweight apparel, combining everyday practicality and urban elegance using low-impact materials.”

LYCRA® DUAL COMFORT technology is only available from mills licensed by The LYCRA Company.

About The LYCRA Company

The LYCRA Company innovates and produces fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, The LYCRA Company is recognized worldwide for its innovative products, technical expertise, sustainable solutions, and unmatched marketing support. The LYCRA Company owns leading consumer and trade brands: LYCRA®, LYCRA HyFit®, LYCRA® T400®, COOLMAX®, THERMOLITE®, ELASPAN®, SUPPLEX®, and TACTEL®. The LYCRA Company’s legacy stretches back to 1958 with the invention of the original spandex yarn, LYCRA® fiber. Today, The LYCRA Company focuses on adding value to its customers’ products by developing unique innovations designed to meet the consumer’s need for comfort and lasting performance. For more information, visit www.thelycracompany.com.

LYCRA® and LYCRA® T400® are trademarks of The LYCRA Company.

