Khadim Has Registered 190 Percent YoY Growth in PBT for Q3FY22

Business Wire India

companies

that

Khadim, India’s one of the leading footwear, has steered healthy revenue growth and robust growth in profit. The Company has announced positive quarterly performance for the quarter ended 31 December 2021. Revenue from operations for Q3FY22 grew by 14% QoQ and 6% YoY to INR 1850.40 mn from INR 1616.46 mn in Q2FY22 and INR 1740.82 mn in Q3FY21. The company’s Profit before tax for Q3FY22 amounted to INR 101.36 mn (5.5%) compared to a profit of INR 61.97 mn (3.8%) in Q2FY22 and a profit of INR 34.97 (2.0%) mn in Q3FY21.Owing to the festive season, Q3 has always been a very special quarter for brandsdeal with retail and fashion. The brand saw a good festive season this financial year. With the introduction of its trendy, edgy and vibrant product lines just before the festive season, the brand gained good momentum in terms of sales. Even the distribution business gained good traction in the festive season with the introduction of the new range of products across the sports, PU and Hawai categories. During the festive season, Khadim initiated a digitally focused marketing strategy aimed at the youth with numerous regional celebrities. Khadim launched #AbarPujoyJustKhadim & #DilMeinDiwaliAurPaironMeinKhadim campaigns which enabled the brand to re-establish its strategy to gain a TOPM recall of youngsters– as said by the CEO of Khadim India Limited Ms. Namrata Ashok Chotrani.

The asset-light model expansion strategy of the brand continued to strengthen its retail presence in tier II & III cities by opening 21 new retail stores during the third quarter taking the total retail presence to 768 stores. The company has achieved steady revenue growth across both its businesses – retail and distribution, and significant improvement in margins for Q3FY22.



Key Performance Highlights:

