Vifor Pharma appoints two new members to the Executive Committee

Business Wire India

Regulatory News:

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

Vifor Pharma Group today announced the appointment of acting Chief Financial Officer Alexandros Sigalas and Group General Counsel Dr. Oliver P. Kronenberg as members of the Vifor Pharma Executive Committee, effective 1 February 2022.

Alexandros Sigalas, a 13-year Executive at Vifor Pharma and currently Global Head of Finance, will become acting Chief Financial Officer and succeeds Colin Bond who retired from the company at the end of 2021 at his own request. The Swiss citizen holds a Licentiate Degree (M.Sc.) in Accounting and Business Management from University of St. Gallen and is a Certified Public Accountant in Switzerland.

Dr. Oliver P. Kronenberg, a Swiss citizen, joined Vifor Pharma in 2008. Following his tenure as Group General Counsel of Galenica Group from 2013 until the successful IPO of Galenica Santé in 2017, he resumed his previous role as Group General Counsel of Vifor Pharma. He holds a PhD in law from University of Basel, an LL.M. degree from the College of Europe in Bruges, Belgium, and has completed the Finance for Executives program at INSEAD.

Abbas Hussain, Chief Executive Officer of Vifor Pharma Group, commented: “I am pleased to welcome Alex and Oliver to the Executive Committee. Both are experienced and highly valued leaders of our organization who have a proven track record in their areas of expertise and are dedicated to our mission.”

About Vifor Pharma Group

Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is a partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care). Vifor Pharma Group is headquartered in Switzerland, and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348).

For more information, please visit viforpharma.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005982/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...