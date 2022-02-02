Sandbox Acquires Playkids, One of the Leading Children’s Edutainment Platforms in Brazil, to Cement Its Place in the Global Online Learning Space

Business Wire India

Sandbox & Co, a London-based provider of digital learning products and services, today announced that it has acquired PlayKids, a leading digital education platform in Brazil.

The PlayKids app (4M+ users) and Leiturinha (kids’ monthly book-club subscription with 200,000+ subscribers) will now be part of Sandbox & Co.’s rapidly expanding portfolio. (Graphic: Business Wire)

PlayKids provides video content, books and eLearning experiences through two core brands: the PlayKids app, an award-winning video-on-demand platform for children aged 2-6, and Leiturinha, one of the largest kids’ book-subscription services in the region.

PlayKids’ majority owner, Movile, a long-term investor in LatAm tech companies, will become a minority investor in Sandbox. The Prosus-backed business has a significant presence in Brazil’s tech and investment ecosystem and has led multiple investment rounds for industry leaders such as iFood, Sinch and Zoop.

“We have been big fans of PlayKids and Leiturinha and are delighted to welcome them to the Sandbox family as a perfect complement to our existing suite of products,” said Bhav Singh, founder and CEO of Sandbox. “I’m excited to have Guilherme Martins, CEO of PlayKids, on board to lead the rollout of our wider portfolio into LatAm and that Movile is joining us as shareholders as we continue to grow and focus on ‘super serving’ millennial and Gen Z families.”

“Last year, following the pandemic’s impact, there was a clear uptake in digital acceleration and a need to quickly reinvent how kids are educated and entertained during the lockdowns,” said Guilherme Martins, CEO of PlayKids and founder of Leiturinha. “I see that trend continuing and am excited to work with Bhav and the other Sandboxers to extend our digital offerings and introduce Sandbox’ online learning products to the Latin American market.”

“Movile’s goal is to build leading companies that can transform the world, help them solve challenges, and accelerate their growth,” said Silvia Motta, Strategy and M&A Director at Movile. “We have built PlayKids from an app serving a few thousand learners to a globally recognized children’s education platform in the last few years. With the great talent, know-how and entrepreneurial grit that Sandbox offers, the combination of the two businesses will deliver engaging educational experiences and improve learning around the world. We look forward to continuing on this journey with Sandbox.”

Sandbox has seen rapid growth over the last few years, currently its portfolio consists of 17 brands with a peak monthly audience of 60M+ kids, families and teachers.

About Sandbox & Co – https://sandboxandco.com

Sandbox is a London-based millennial education company with engaging online products and services that make learning fun. At the intersection of the digital, learning and media industries, Sandbox brands embrace technological advancements, focus on globally relevant core subjects that center on families’ interests and help develop 21st century skills. Sandbox & Co represents and strategically operates the Sandbox-controlled and invested entities – a suite of 17 brands, most of which are leaders in their own segment and have won several awards. These brands are aligned to three verticals: Sandbox Gaming, Sandbox Kids and Sandbox Learning. Sandbox’s brands include Code Kingdoms, CoolMathGames, Curious World, Edujoy, Fact Monster, Family Education, Funbrain, InfoPlease, Hopster, Kidomi, Leiturinha, PlayKids, Poptropica, TeacherVision, Teachit, Tellmewow and Tinybop. Sandbox is committed to providing an unparalleled ecosystem of edutainment products, and currently reaches over 60 million children, their millennial parents, and teachers.

